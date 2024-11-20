Internal and external reports show MyDataRemoval to be the most effective personal data removal service. MyDataRemoval has achieved over 70% data removal within the first week and 90% within four months, outperforming industry competitors who average 26% in the first week and 35% within four months.
LAS VEGA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent findings from a consumer advocacy group have raised concerns about the effectiveness of people-search site removal services, revealing high rates of ineffectiveness among tested companies. Notably, MyDataRemoval was not included in this study. In response, MyDataRemoval conducted an internal audit to evaluate its standing relative to the competition, revealing that it was already leading the industry. Building on this success, MyDataRemoval has since enhanced its methodologies and technologies for data removal. As a result, MyDataRemoval is now reaching a 90% removal rate within four months and exceeding a 70% removal rate within the first week—results that place it well above the competition.
- Over 70% of personal data removed within the first week: MyDataRemoval successfully removed over 70% of personal data from people-search websites within just one week, outperforming all other services tested by Consumer Reports.
- Effectiveness over time: MyDataRemoval maintained superior performance compared to other data removal services, with 80% of data removed within one month and 90% within four months.
- Competitor Comparison in one week: The average effectiveness for the first week across competing services was 30%, whereas MyDataRemoval removed over 70%, demonstrating a clear advantage.
- Competitor Comparison at four months: Competing services demonstrated significantly lower data removal rates, with some services removing only 27% of personal data within four months.
MyDataRemoval's internal audits have demonstrated that the service is not only more effective in the initial stages of data removal but also continues to outperform over time. Its proprietary methods, commitment to ongoing audits, and dedication to continuous improvement ensure that it remains a leader in data removal.
MyDataRemoval acknowledges that while current effectiveness rates are industry-leading, there is still room for growth. The goal is to achieve over 90% removal rates across all categories and time frames. MyDataRemoval is committed to conducting monthly audits and making these results publicly available to ensure transparency and continuous improvement. You can see the most recent audit results here.
Audit date: 8/9/2024
- Profiles removed within 1 week: 85%
- Profiles removed within 1 month: 71%
- Profiles removed within 4 months: 73%
Audit date: 9/9/2024
- Profiles removed within 1 week: 85%
- Profiles removed within 1 month: 78%
- Profiles removed within 4 months: 92%
Audit date: 10/9/2024
- Profiles removed within 1 week: 59%
- Profiles removed within 1 month: 81%
- Profiles removed within 4 months: 90%
Audit date: 11/9/2024
- Profiles removed within 1 week: 77%
- Profiles removed within 1 month: 81%
- Profiles removed within 4 months: 90%
