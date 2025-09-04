MyDirectives and KanTime Partner to Deliver KanTime's EHR Integrated With MyDirectives Digital Advance Care Planning Solutions

Embedding MyDirectives' industry-leading ACP solutions into the KanTime platform eliminates silos, improves clinician workflows, and ensures that critical advance care planning information is available the moment it matters most. Post this

Through this partnership, KanTime users will also benefit from anytime, anywhere access to ACP documents via the A|D Vault Exchange, MyDirectives' propriety nationwide registry. Built on a HITRUST certified and SOC 2 Type II audited platform and leveraging internationally accepted data content and exchange standards, the A|D Vault Exchange ensures that critical documents can be securely accessed and shared across healthcare organizations, HIEs, and emergency settings—anytime, anywhere.

"KanTime has already differentiated themselves from other EHR vendors in their market segment by using best-in-class technology," said Scott Brown, president and CEO of MyDirectives. "Embedding MyDirectives' industry-leading ACP solutions into their platform and making those tools easily available to their entire customer base is just another example of that innovation at work—eliminating silos, improving clinician workflows, and ensuring that critical advance care planning information is available the moment it matters most."

"KanTime has always been committed to helping our providers deliver exceptional patient-centered care," said Sundar Kannan, CEO of KanTime Healthcare Software. "This partnership with MyDirectives ensures that our clients are able to honor their patients' care and treatment preferences, improve safety, and enhance patient and family satisfaction, all while maintaining seamless workflows. It's an innovation that benefits patients, families, and providers alike."

Brown further expressed his belief that the integration of the MyDirectives solutions into KanTime's EHR platform represents just the first step of what is possible. "EHR vendors like KanTime are leveraging large language models and AI to make massive improvements in clinical decision-making, but they're missing a critical piece of the puzzle – what patients want and don't want when they're in their most vulnerable state. MyDirectives has that data, and we really look forward to helping our partners make their LLMs and AI even better by incorporating patient goals into their models."

Attendees of the Annual KanTime Experience will have an opportunity to learn more about the integration and see MyDirectives in action. MyDirectives is proud to sponsor, exhibit, and present at the event, including the session, "From Paper Trails to Patient Goals: Digitizing Advance Care Planning for Real Impact," led by MyDirectives' Jessica Zan, RN BSN MAMFC, VP of Clinical Implementations & Success, and Kathleen Taylor, Director of Client Engagement & Education.

About MyDirectives

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents, portable medical order forms (POLST), or mental health advance directives (MHADs) in a secure, online repository available nationwide. MyDirectives for Clinicians enables care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient's ACP documents, POLST forms, or MHADs through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.mydirectives.com.

About KanTime

KanTime is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software for post-acute care agencies, including home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, and consumer-directed services. KanTime's comprehensive solutions empower agencies to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantime.com.

