myFace Races for Faces 5K Walk/Run Celebrates Craniofacial Differences Month With Judgement-Free Zone

Highlights include:

The National Anthem by myFace Star Emerson, a protege of opera tenor and myFace Trustee David Santiago .

. A comedy skit by Grand Marshal Team The Cooper Sisters, featuring comedian and author Sarah Cooper and her sister Charmaine Cooper . Sarah Cooper's new book, Foolish, is available for pre-sale now, and is set to be released in October. Charmaine, born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, cleft palate and deafness, is an accomplished nurse practitioner, who shared:

"I didn't grow up with an organization like myFace. I wish I did. But I'm so glad I discovered it as an adult. It's helped me see just how valuable myFace's programs and services are. Not just for people with facial differences, but for their families, too. That's why Sarah and I are participating in Races for Faces and leading the charge!"

More than 54 teams have signed up to help myFace reach its goal of $265,000 to benefit the craniofacial community, including teams from medical institutions that partner with myFace.

Almost every hour in this country a child is born with a craniofacial difference. Every year 100,000 individuals are disfigured through accident or disease. For 73 years, myFace has been addressing the needs of anyone with a facial difference by providing access to resources, services, education and the tools to thrive.

myFace Executive Director Stephanie Paul says, "It is our honor to host this event every year to benefit and celebrate individuals with facial differences. Races for Faces allows us to come together as a community to support each other and help give individuals and families affected by craniofacial conditions the gift of confidence and hope for a brighter tomorrow while enabling them to lead full and productive lives."

myFace's mission of transforming lives is bolstered by the event's sponsors: NYU Community Fund, Fogarty Finger Architecture, and Dr. Brown's Medical.

In-kind sponsors who will be serving free refreshments, which include Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels, Doosra Indian-Inspired Snacks, McDonald's of Third Ave (Goodman Group), JoeCoffee, Sanzo Sparkling Water, SuperSmile, and UPS who have so generously donated either goods or services.

To learn more about how you can support Races for Faces and myFace, visit http://www.RacesforFaces.org to register or make a donation today.

About myFace

For 73 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive craniofacial care and support. Today, services include support groups for parents (in English and Spanish), adolescents and adults; institutional grants for medical care; educational webinars, and online resources. For more information about myFace, please visit http://www.myFace.org.

About our Event Sponsors

NYU Community Fund gives grants to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the neighborhoods surrounding NYU.

Fogarty Finger Architecture is one of New York City's premier architecture and interiors firms. They have been supporting myFace for nearly 20 years, including sponsoring Races for Faces 7 years in a row.

Dr. Brown's Medical develops products that focus on functionality for parents and good health for babies. Dr. Brown's Medical is a longtime supporter of myFace, and is an integral part of our Newborn Craniofacial Care Kit program, which contains specialty items from Dr. Brown's specifically designed for babies born with cleft lip/palate and other craniofacial conditions.

