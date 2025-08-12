MyFBAPrep Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We're not just a vendor—we're the growth infrastructure for brands that refuse to lose. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 list three years running is validation of the role MyFBAPrep now plays at the center of the modern commerce supply chain," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "In a market where speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency decide who wins, we've built a network and tech stack that can flex for enterprise volumes, pivot across sales channels, and consistently outperform Amazon's own SLAs. We're not just a vendor—we're the growth infrastructure for brands that refuse to lose."

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce logistics platform, delivering scalable, tech-enabled fulfillment solutions for high-growth brands, omnichannel sellers, and top Amazon merchants. With a network of 100+ warehouses and 85 million square feet of space across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and Australia, MyFBAPrep powers Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, retail and wholesale distribution, and B2B logistics. Its proprietary SaaS platform, Preptopia®, provides real-time inventory visibility, predictive analytics, and automated order routing—ensuring speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency at scale. Backed by premium customer service and dedicated account management, MyFBAPrep helps brands streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale faster. For more information, visit MyFBAPrep.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

