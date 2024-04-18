MyFBAPrep Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Our mission is to be the anti-3PL and give a white-glove level of service you would expect from a 5-star luxury resort. This award is validation of that approach. Post this

Since its inception, MyFBAPrep has set the standard in the eCommerce logistics industry by offering an unparalleled level of white-glove customer service to its customers. This core value has helped fuel the company's hyper-growth over the last three years. Driving the growth is its warehouse network that includes more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally.

"With customer service being at the core of everything we do at MyFBAPrep, we are pleased to be recognized for this award," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "We talk to brands and sellers all day every day and the one thing that consistently comes up is the lack of customer focus and attention in our industry. Our mission is to be the anti-3PL and give a white-glove level of service you would expect from a 5-star luxury resort. This award is validation of that approach."

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize MyFBAPrep for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

