MyFEDBenefits Launches Nationwide Shutdown Assistance Map to Help Federal Workers Find Local Resources

"When federal workers miss paychecks, it affects entire communities. Our goal was to make sure no one has to navigate that hardship alone," said Allen Perry, Vice President at MyFEDBenefits. Post this

Since 2013, MyFEDBenefits has served as an independent resource dedicated to helping federal make the most of their career and retirement in federal service. The new Shutdown Assistance Map extends that mission by uniting relief providers and families in need through a single, easy-to-use platform during this critical time.

MyFEDBenefits is also inviting businesses, nonprofits, and local organizations to contribute their own assistance offers to the map, helping expand its reach and ensuring that every federal worker impacted by the shutdown can quickly find the help they need.

For more information or to explore available assistance, visit myfedbenefitshelp.com/shutdown-assistance-map.

About MyFEDBenefits

MyFEDBenefits is a trusted, independent resource for federal employees, offering education, tools, and personalized support to help workers make informed decisions about their benefits and make the most of their career and retirement.

