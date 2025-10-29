MyFEDBenefits Launches Nationwide Shutdown Assistance Map to Help Federal Workers Find Local Resources

Interactive online tool connects federal employees affected by the current government shutdown with verified local and national assistance programs, including financial relief, food assistance, and local businesses that want to help out federal workers in their community.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyFEDBenefits today announced the launch of its Shutdown Assistance Map, a nationwide, interactive resource created to help federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown find immediate assistance in their communities. The map - available now at myfedbenefitshelp.com/shutdown-assistance-map - helps users locate verified local and national offers of relief from businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations.
The Shutdown Assistance Map brings together a wide range of support programs including free meals, bill deferments, emergency loans, pet food and medical assistance for the pets of federal workers, and even tickets to entertainment venues and events. Each listing includes information about eligibility, location, and how to access help directly from participating organizations.
Since 2013, MyFEDBenefits has served as an independent resource dedicated to helping federal make the most of their career and retirement in federal service. The new Shutdown Assistance Map extends that mission by uniting relief providers and families in need through a single, easy-to-use platform during this critical time.
MyFEDBenefits is also inviting businesses, nonprofits, and local organizations to contribute their own assistance offers to the map, helping expand its reach and ensuring that every federal worker impacted by the shutdown can quickly find the help they need.
For more information or to explore available assistance, visit myfedbenefitshelp.com/shutdown-assistance-map.
About MyFEDBenefits
MyFEDBenefits is a trusted, independent resource for federal employees, offering education, tools, and personalized support to help workers make informed decisions about their benefits and make the most of their career and retirement.
