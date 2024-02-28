MyFitStrip Granted U.S. Patent on Enhancing Nitric Oxide Bioavailability

Nitric oxide is an important signaling molecule produced in the human body. It plays a vital role in innate immunity, cardiovascular, metabolic, and mental health. Unfortunately, as we grow older, we lose the ability to make it. Dietary inorganic nitrate formulas (which can be derived from vegetable sources such as beets and leafy greens) are a back-up system in restoring nitric oxide beginning with the bioconversion of dietary nitrate by the oral microbiome. Shifting the oral microbiome to a nitric oxide-favorable microbiota enhances nitric oxide bioavailability which is emerging to be consequential in medicine and dentistry. The present invention relates to methods and compositions for enhancing nitric oxide bioavailability that may improve oral and respiratory health.
ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent Number 11,844,811 on methods and compositions for alleviating respiratory dysfunction and improving nitric oxide bioavailability to MyFitStrip LLC.
Nasal airway generated nitric oxide provides an innate or natural defense against respiratory infections. Unfortunately, nitric oxide production can be compromised as we age and age-related chronic conditions and infections can suppress nitric oxide production. Boosting oral-nasal nitric oxide can elevate resistance against respiratory infections and elevated levels have been associated with fewer symptoms of respiratory conditions.
Dietary inorganic nitrate formulas (derived from vegetable source or salt forms), that also include vitamin C, results in an increased formation of nitric oxide. It is well understood that dietary prebiotic inorganic nitrate formulas can be bio-converted to nitric oxide through a series of well-defined steps beginning with specific nitrate-reducing bacteria in saliva.
As MyFitStrip continues to work on new approaches to enhance nitric oxide bioavailability, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for assessing nitric oxide with saliva test strips and improving nitric oxide levels with compositions comprising lozenges, chewable tablets, or capsules containing encapsulated dietary prebiotic nitrate and vitamin C as a means to enhance nitric oxide bioavailability.
The inventor, Shawn J. Green, published some of the earliest work on the role of nitric oxide in innate or natural immune function and is the inventor of other nitric oxide-related compositions and methods patents.
About
MyFitStrip believes wellness is highly personal. Each individual converts natural food derived bioactives, uniquely. By providing easy to use, affordable, non-invasive saliva test strips and targeted functional dietary solutions, MyFitStrip users can make informed real-time dietary choices. We change lifestyles one self-test and one healthy choice at a time. MyFitStrip is a behavior-driven, science supported approach to wellness. We are committed to shifting society's current practice of managing chronic conditions to preventing these conditions. Our initial focus is to ensure optimal nitric oxide, a natural molecule vital to life, while taming an underappreciated inflammatory trigger, uric acid.
