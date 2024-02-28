MyFitStrip Granted U.S. Patent on Enhancing Nitric Oxide Bioavailability

MyFitStrip granted U.S. patent for both assessing nitric oxide with saliva test strips and improving nitric oxide levels in subjects with nitric oxide deficiencies and symptoms of respiratory conditions with dietary prebiotic nitrate and vitamin C as a means to enhance nitric oxide bioavailability. Post this

Dietary inorganic nitrate formulas (derived from vegetable source or salt forms), that also include vitamin C, results in an increased formation of nitric oxide. It is well understood that dietary prebiotic inorganic nitrate formulas can be bio-converted to nitric oxide through a series of well-defined steps beginning with specific nitrate-reducing bacteria in saliva.

As MyFitStrip continues to work on new approaches to enhance nitric oxide bioavailability, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for assessing nitric oxide with saliva test strips and improving nitric oxide levels with compositions comprising lozenges, chewable tablets, or capsules containing encapsulated dietary prebiotic nitrate and vitamin C as a means to enhance nitric oxide bioavailability.

The inventor, Shawn J. Green, published some of the earliest work on the role of nitric oxide in innate or natural immune function and is the inventor of other nitric oxide-related compositions and methods patents.

About

MyFitStrip believes wellness is highly personal. Each individual converts natural food derived bioactives, uniquely. By providing easy to use, affordable, non-invasive saliva test strips and targeted functional dietary solutions, MyFitStrip users can make informed real-time dietary choices. We change lifestyles one self-test and one healthy choice at a time. MyFitStrip is a behavior-driven, science supported approach to wellness. We are committed to shifting society's current practice of managing chronic conditions to preventing these conditions. Our initial focus is to ensure optimal nitric oxide, a natural molecule vital to life, while taming an underappreciated inflammatory trigger, uric acid.

For more information about MyFitStrip contact us at [email protected]

Media Contact

William Sotka, MyFitStrip LLC, 1 925-519-3120, [email protected], https://myfitstrip.com

SOURCE MyFitStrip LLC