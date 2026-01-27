myFootpath Appoints Dr. James Shaeffer as Senior Advisor

myFootpath announced that Dr. James M. Shaeffer has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor, bringing more than 40 years of higher education leadership experience focused on adult learners, continuing education, and workforce development. Most recently President of Eastern Shore Community College, Dr. Shaeffer will support myFootpath's national efforts to strengthen adult learner reengagement strategies, institutional partnerships, and pathways to degree completion. His career includes senior leadership roles at multiple universities and national organizations, with a longstanding commitment to helping institutions better serve nontraditional students and support degree completion.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a higher education leader dedicated to helping former students reengage and complete their degrees, announced today that Dr. James M. Shaeffer has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor.

Dr. Shaeffer brings more than four decades of leadership experience across higher education, workforce development, and continuing education, including most recently his role as President of Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) from 2019 to 2025. In his advisory role, he will support myFootpath's national efforts to strengthen adult learner reengagement strategies, institutional partnerships, and pathways to degree completion.

Throughout his career, Dr. Shaeffer has led large-scale outreach, workforce, and continuing education initiatives at both community colleges and universities, with a consistent focus on serving nontraditional learners. In addition to his presidency at ESCC, his experience includes senior leadership roles at Old Dominion University, James Madison University, the University of North Dakota, the University of Wyoming, and the University of South Dakota, where he helped build and scale continuing education, online learning, and workforce-aligned programs.

"Dr. Shaeffer has spent his career designing systems that meet adult learners where they are and helping institutions better serve their communities," said JT Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "He understands the operational, cultural, and human dimensions of reengagement. His experience as a college president, dean, and national leader in continuing education will be an invaluable asset as we continue to partner with institutions across the country."

During his tenure at Eastern Shore Community College, Dr. Shaeffer led a period of institutional transformation focused on student success, workforce readiness, and community partnership, stabilizing enrollment and strengthening transfer and workforce pathways. Earlier in his career, he served as Founding Dean of the College of Continuing Education and Professional Development at Old Dominion University, where he helped establish the college as a primary gateway for adult learners, employers, military partners, and community organizations.

Dr. Shaeffer has also held numerous national leadership roles, including President of the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) and membership on the U.S. Army's Educational Advisory Council.

"MyFootpath's mission aligns closely with the work I've spent my career advancing," said Dr. Shaeffer. "Across higher education, we know that adult learners are capable and motivated, but too often the systems around them create barriers. I'm excited to work with myFootpath to help institutions rethink reengagement and provide students with clear, supportive pathways to finishing their degrees."

Dr. Shaeffer holds a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Iowa State University, a Master's degree in Multicultural Education from Kansas State University, and a Doctorate in Education from Northwestern University, with a focus on teaching, learning, and instructional design.

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides comprehensive marketing, re-enrollment, and retention services to colleges and universities nationwide. With a deep commitment to adult learners seeking to complete their degrees, myFootpath supports institutions across the student lifecycle, from initial outreach and reengagement to persistence and graduation. Grounded in rigorous data analysis and personalized coaching, myFootpath helps institutions focus resources where they will have the greatest impact. To date, myFootpath has partnered with colleges and universities to reengage, support, and enroll more than 30,000 adult learners on their path to degree completion.

