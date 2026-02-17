myFootpath Appoints Dr. Scot Lingrell as Senior Advisor

myFootpath announced that Dr. Scot Lingrell has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor. A nationally recognized higher education leader with more than 30 years of experience in enrollment management and student affairs, Dr. Lingrell most recently served as Vice Chancellor for the University System of Georgia. In his new role, he will support myFootpath's efforts to advance adult learner reengagement, strengthen institutional retention strategies, and help colleges navigate emerging demographic and technological shifts impacting higher education.

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, the leading higher education partner in helping former students reengage and complete their degrees, announced today that Dr. Scot Lingrell has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor.

Dr. Lingrell brings more than three decades of leadership experience across enrollment management, student affairs, and system-level higher education strategy. Most recently, he served as the inaugural Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs for the University System of Georgia, where he provided statewide leadership as both chief enrollment officer and chief student affairs officer.

In his advisory role, Dr. Lingrell will support myFootpath's national efforts to advance adult learner reengagement, strengthen institutional enrollment and retention strategies, and help colleges navigate demographic, policy, and technological shifts impacting higher education.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lingrell has focused on removing barriers to student success by aligning enrollment, student support, and technology. A consistent throughline of his work has been applying data systems, CRMs, student information systems, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve access, persistence, and degree completion.

"Dr. Lingrell understands enrollment challenges not just at the institutional level, but at scale," said JT Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "His system-wide perspective, combined with decades of hands-on leadership in enrollment management and student affairs, makes him uniquely positioned to help institutions rethink how they reengage and support adult learners."

Prior to his system-level role, Dr. Lingrell served as Vice President for Enrollment Management at Georgia Southern University and as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the University of West Georgia. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in Ohio and Michigan. He was the first recipient of the AACRAO SEM Award of Excellence in 2009, recognizing outstanding achievement and visionary leadership in strategic enrollment management at four-year institutions.

Recent initiatives under Dr. Lingrell's leadership include the development of a statewide direct admissions program for public higher education and a workforce development initiative focused on an AI-forward, statewide career navigation platform.

"MyFootpath's mission reflects the work I've dedicated my career to, which is helping institutions better align systems, policy, and technology in service of student success," said Dr. Lingrell. "Adult learners are determined and resilient. When institutions remove friction and provide clear pathways, completion becomes achievable. I'm excited to support myFootpath's work with colleges nationwide."

Dr. Lingrell holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication, and a Master's degree in College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University, and a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Ohio University.

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides comprehensive marketing, re-enrollment, and retention services to colleges and universities nationwide. With a deep commitment to adult learners seeking to complete their degrees, myFootpath supports institutions across the student lifecycle, from initial outreach and reengagement to persistence and graduation. Grounded in rigorous data analysis and personalized coaching, myFootpath helps institutions focus resources where they will have the greatest impact. To date, myFootpath has partnered with colleges and universities to reengage, support, and enroll more than 30,000 adult learners on their path to degree completion.

