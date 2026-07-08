myFootpath Appoints Jim Bouse to the Advisory Board as a Senior Advisor

myFootpath has announced the appointment of Jim Bouse as Senior Advisor. With more than 30 years of experience in enrollment management, registrar operations, and higher education technology, Bouse will help advance myFootpath's efforts to support adult learner reengagement, strengthen institutional enrollment and retention strategies, and guide colleges in leveraging technology, data, and artificial intelligence to improve student success. A nationally recognized higher education leader and former enrollment technology executive at the University of Oregon, Bouse brings deep expertise in modernizing enrollment operations and creating more personalized pathways for students to complete their degrees.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, the leading higher education partner helping former students reengage and complete their degrees, announced today that Jim Bouse has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor.

Bouse brings more than three decades of leadership experience in enrollment management, registrar operations, and enrollment technology. Most recently, he served as Director of Enrollment Management Technology and Associate Registrar for Technology at the University of Oregon, where he led the technology infrastructure supporting student services and enrollment management, including CRM, student information systems, enterprise content management, academic scheduling, reporting and analytics, transfer articulation automation, and records systems.

In his advisory role, Bouse will support myFootpath's national efforts to advance adult learner reengagement, strengthen re-enrollment and retention strategies, and help colleges leverage technology, data, and artificial intelligence to better serve today's students.

Throughout his career, Bouse has focused on using technology to improve the student experience while helping institutions modernize enrollment operations. His work has centered on aligning enrollment strategy with innovative systems, workflow automation, data-driven decision-making, and emerging AI applications to reduce barriers for students and improve institutional effectiveness.

"Jim has spent his career helping institutions solve complex enrollment challenges through technology, innovation, and operational excellence," said JT Allen, Founder and CEO of myFootpath. "His expertise in enrollment management systems, artificial intelligence, and student services, combined with his deep understanding of institutional operations, will be invaluable as we continue helping colleges create more efficient pathways for adult learners to return and complete their degrees."

At the University of Oregon, Bouse served on the Student Services and Enrollment Management leadership team, the President's Advisory Council, and the Provost's Council on AI Governance, where he led the university's AI Policy Workgroup. He also managed the development and implementation of technology solutions supporting enrollment operations and served as project manager for the university's award-winning Student Welcome Center.

Bouse is a past President and honorary lifetime member of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO). Throughout his career, he has presented dozens of sessions, webinars, and workshops at state, regional, and national conferences on enrollment management, registrar operations, and higher education technology.

"myFootpath's mission aligns closely with the work I've dedicated my career to, which is helping institutions use technology and data to better serve students," said Bouse. "Today's colleges have tremendous opportunities to modernize enrollment operations while creating more personalized experiences for learners. I'm excited to work alongside the myFootpath team to help institutions reengage adult learners and support their path to degree completion."

Bouse earned a Bachelor of Science in Government from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Cal Poly Humboldt.

About myFootpath

myFootpath helps universities re-enroll the 50 million adult learners who started but never finished college. The team supports every aspect of the student funnel, managing everything from initial re-enrollment through graduation. Operating as a seamless extension of campus teams, myFootpath ensures campaign success by fully aligning with each institution's existing workflows, academic programs, and staff culture. With an intense focus on both enrollment and retention, myFootpath has helped institutions re-enroll more than 30,000 adult learners, graduate students at over 4x the industry average, drive sustainable institutional growth, and deliver life-changing student outcomes.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], www.myfootpath.com

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SOURCE myFootpath