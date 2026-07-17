myFootpath Appoints Paul Pastorek to the Advisory Board as Senior Advisor

myFootpath, the leading higher education partner focused on helping adult learners return to college and complete their degrees, announced the appointment of Paul Pastorek as Senior Advisor. Pastorek brings extensive leadership experience in education policy, organizational transformation, and improving student outcomes. As former Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, he led statewide education reforms focused on accountability, innovation, and expanding opportunities for students. In his new role, Pastorek will advise myFootpath as the company continues partnering with colleges and universities to reengage former students, strengthen enrollment strategies, and improve degree completion outcomes. His background in education leadership and commitment to expanding access align with myFootpath's mission of helping institutions reconnect with the millions of adults who have earned college credits but have not yet completed a credential. Pastorek joins myFootpath's advisory team to support institutions in developing innovative approaches that remove barriers for learners, improve student success, and drive sustainable institutional growth.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, the leading higher education partner helping former students reengage and complete their degrees, announced today that Paul Pastorek has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor.

Pastorek brings more than four decades of leadership experience advancing educational access, student success, and institutional improvement across K–16 education, higher education, government, and the private sector. Throughout his career, he has worked with education leaders, policymakers, and institutions to strengthen accountability, improve outcomes, and create more effective pathways for student achievement.

In his advisory role, Pastorek will support myFootpath's national efforts to help colleges and universities expand access, strengthen student success strategies, and better serve learners navigating the path to degree completion. His experience leading large-scale education initiatives and building systems focused on accountability and outcomes will provide valuable perspective as institutions address evolving enrollment and student success challenges.

Pastorek most recently served as President of the University of Arizona Global Campus, where he led a large-scale online higher education institution focused on expanding access for working adults and nontraditional learners. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Loyola University New Orleans, helping guide institutional strategy and operations.

"Paul brings a rare combination of public policy leadership, higher education experience, and a deep commitment to improving student outcomes," said J.T. Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "His career has centered on creating stronger educational systems and ensuring students have the opportunities and support they need to succeed. That perspective will be invaluable as we continue helping institutions reengage learners and increase degree completion."

Earlier in his career, Pastorek served as Louisiana's Superintendent of Education from 2007 to 2011, where he led the transformation of New Orleans' public school system following Hurricane Katrina and implemented statewide accountability initiatives that contributed to significant academic improvements. He also advised governors and state education leaders in Louisiana and other states on developing effective accountability systems designed to improve educational outcomes and ensure resources were used effectively.

Pastorek's leadership experience also extends beyond education. He served as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for Airbus' U.S. government operations and was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as General Counsel of NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Earlier, he served as Governor Mike Foster's appointee to Louisiana's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education from 1996 to 2004.

"Throughout my career, I have worked to strengthen educational systems, expand access, and create opportunities for students to succeed," said Pastorek. "myFootpath's work to help learners return to higher education and complete their degrees aligns closely with that mission. I am excited to support institutions as they develop innovative strategies to remove barriers, improve outcomes, and create stronger pathways for learners."

Pastorek earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Loyola University New Orleans. He has served on several nonprofit education boards, including CenterPoint Education Solutions and The New Teacher Project, supporting organizations focused on curriculum, assessment, and human capital solutions.

About myFootpath

myFootpath helps universities re-enroll the 50 million adult learners who started but never finished college. The team supports every aspect of the student funnel, managing everything from initial re-enrollment through graduation. Operating as a seamless extension of campus teams, myFootpath ensures campaign success by fully aligning with each institution's existing workflows, academic programs, and staff culture. With an intense focus on both enrollment and retention, myFootpath has helped institutions re-enroll more than 30,000 adult learners, graduate students at over 4x the industry average, drive sustainable institutional growth, and deliver life-changing student outcomes.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], www.myfootpath.com

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