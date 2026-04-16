myFootpath Expands Research with New White Paper on Budgetary Models and Leadership Dynamics

Dr. Don Hossler, Dr. Luke Schultheis, and J.T. Allen release new white paper, titled "Budgetary Models and Leadership Dynamics in Online Enrollment," exploring the structural and financial factors that determine the success of online adult learners. Building upon previous research, it shifts focus from identifying student needs to analyzing how university administration can meet those needs through specific organizational frameworks.

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a leader in student re-enrollment and degree completion, announced the release of their white paper "Budgetary Models and Leadership Dynamics in Online Enrollment."

Rather than a standalone study, this white paper deepens the scope of myFootpath's previous findings in their study "The State of Practice for Retaining (and Recruiting) Adult, Online Students", bridging the gap between high-level institutional strategy and the daily, data-driven research conducted at myFootpath to improve student outcomes.

The study, co-authored by renowned enrollment expert Don Hossler, Ph.D., alongside Luke Schultheis, Ph.D., and myFootpath CEO JT Allen, explores how a university's budget models and financial structures dictate the success of its students.

A Broader Scope: From Theory to Operational Reality

While myFootpath's initial research identified the "what" of student persistence, this extension focuses on the "how." By analyzing the structural linkages between financial incentives and service centralization, the research mirrors the daily work performed at myFootpath, which helps identify the precise levers that allow universities to better serve non-traditional learners.

"Our research suggests that institutional structures are not just administrative backdrops; they are the primary drivers of operational capacity," said Dr. Don Hossler, Provost Professor Emeritus at Indiana University. "This second phase of our work confirms that to create ideal conditions for growth, institutions must align their financial framework with centralized support mechanisms."

Key Insights from this Research

While more research is needed, the results of this study when combined with the first study, we undertook, suggest the following:

1. The centralization of support services for online students appears to be related to greater success rates for online students.

2. Incentive based budgeting models appear to be linked to the presence of more centralized student support services.

Commitment to Ongoing Discovery

"At myFootpath, we don't view research as a one-time event, but as a continuous evolution of our mission," said JT Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "This white paper is a natural progression of our first study and a reflection of the deep-dive analytics we perform every day. By understanding the intersection of budget models and student support, we are providing our partners with a blueprint to remove administrative barriers for adult learners."

The research was funded by myFootpath as part of its commitment to uncovering the systemic insights that help colleges and universities focus resources where they have the greatest impact on adult student persistence.

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides comprehensive marketing, re-enrollment, and retention services to colleges and universities nationwide. Grounded in rigorous, ongoing data analysis and a student-first approach, myFootpath has partnered with higher education institutions to re-engage and enroll more than 30,000 adult learners on their path to degree completion.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], www.myfootpath.com

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