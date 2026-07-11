myFootpath Expands Within the Texas State University System, Partnering with Sul Ross State University to Reengage and Support Students

myFootpath has announced a new partnership with Sul Ross State University and SRSU International to help former students reconnect with pathways to complete their degrees. Building on myFootpath's successful re-enrollment initiatives with Sam Houston State University and the Texas State University System, the partnership will leverage data-driven outreach, strategic engagement, and personalized student coaching to identify adult learners who are ready to return and support them through graduation. Together, myFootpath and Sul Ross are working to remove barriers to re-enrollment, strengthen student success, and create new opportunities for learners across West Texas, the Middle Rio Grande region, and beyond.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its successful re-enrollment initiatives with Sam Houston State University and the Texas State University System, myFootpath, a leader in higher education re-enrollment and student success solutions, has announced a new partnership with Sul Ross State University and SRSU International to help reconnect former students with opportunities to complete their degrees.

Built on a shared commitment to student success and educational access, the collaboration will focus on identifying and supporting adult learners who left college before earning a credential. By combining data-driven outreach with personalized student support, the partnership aims to help more learners return to the classroom and persist through graduation.

As part of the partnership, myFootpath will deliver comprehensive data analysis, strategic outreach, and dedicated one-on-one coaching to former Sul Ross students. Together, the organizations will work to identify students who are ready to return, reduce obstacles that prevent re-enrollment, and provide individualized guidance throughout the completion process.

"At Sul Ross, we believe higher education should remain accessible throughout every stage of a student's journey," said Dr. Carlos Hernandez, President. "Many former students still have the desire to complete their degree, and they simply need the right support at the right time. Partnering with myFootpath allows us to reconnect with those learners in meaningful ways and provide the guidance they need to return with confidence to achieve their educational goals."

Across the country, colleges and universities are placing greater emphasis on serving former students as the population of individuals with some college but no credential continues to grow. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, that population reached 43.1 million in June 2025, highlighting the need for scalable strategies that help institutions reconnect with students who are already partway to earning a degree.

For more than 25 years, myFootpath has partnered with institutions to develop customized re-enrollment strategies that combine actionable data, experienced enrollment professionals, and student-centered coaching. Through this comprehensive approach, colleges and universities are able to strengthen enrollment while creating new opportunities for adult learners to achieve their educational and career aspirations.

"Every institution has thousands of students whose educational goals remain unfinished, but not forgotten," said J.T. Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "Sul Ross State University has demonstrated a genuine commitment to serving learners across West Texas, the Middle Rio Grande region and beyond by creating opportunities that meet students where they are. We're excited to combine data-driven strategy with personalized coaching to help more former students return, persist, and reach graduation."

About Sul Ross State University

Founded in 1917, Sul Ross State University is a public university located in Alpine, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Uvalde, Texas. Sul Ross offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs that emphasize academic excellence, hands-on learning, and community engagement. The university is dedicated to providing accessible educational opportunities that prepare students to make meaningful contributions to their communities and professions.

About myFootpath

myFootpath helps universities re-enroll the 50 million adult learners who started but never finished college. The team supports every aspect of the student funnel, managing everything from initial re-enrollment through graduation. Operating as a seamless extension of campus teams, myFootpath ensures campaign success by fully aligning with each institution's existing workflows, academic programs, and staff culture. With an intense focus on both enrollment and retention, myFootpath has helped institutions re-enroll more than 30,000 adult learners, graduate students at over 4x the industry average, drive sustainable institutional growth, and deliver life-changing student outcomes.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], www.myfootpath.com

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SOURCE myFootpath