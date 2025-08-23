myFootpath Launches Reengagement Campaign with Utah Valley University

myFootpath is excited to announce a new collaboration with Utah Valley University (UVU) focused on reengaging and graduating nontraditional students who left college before completing their degrees. Leveraging myFootpath's proven approach including data analysis, innovative technology, and personalized coaching, this partnership aims to provide clear, supported pathways back to graduation for adult learners. This initiative supports UVU's broader Adult Learner Initiative, which offers credit for prior learning, tailored advising, and wraparound services. Together, UVU and myFootpath are working to address the national challenge of supporting the 43 million Americans with some college but no credential.

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a trusted higher education service provider with more than 25 years of experience, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Utah Valley University (UVU), a public institution based in Orem, Utah. United by a shared mission to transform lives, the focus will be on reengaging and graduating nontraditional students who paused their academic journeys before completing a degree.

Through this collaboration, myFootpath will provide UVU with its signature combination of student data analysis, innovative technology solutions, and personalized, one-on-one coaching. These tools are designed to support adult learners from their first point of reengagement all the way through to graduation.

Today's announcement comes amid growing urgency across higher education to better serve the 43 million Americans who have "some college, no credential" (SCNC), according to the latest data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. "At myFootpath, we believe every student deserves a clear and supported pathway back to degree completion, no matter the barriers they've faced," said JT Allen, Founder and CEO of myFootpath. "Utah Valley University shares this deep commitment to student success, and we're thrilled to join forces in delivering strategic outreach, individualized support, and data-driven results to help these learners return, persist, and graduate."

myFootpath has partnered with institutions nationwide since 2000, helping them identify, guide, and support adult learners through a proven, re-enrollment model. Grounded in values of resourcefulness, transparency, and authenticity, myFootpath consistently drives meaningful outcomes for both students and institutional partners.

This collaboration also aligns closely with UVU's Adult Learner Initiative, a university-wide effort launched in 2022. The initiative offers adult learners accelerated credit for prior learning, specialized academic advising, and wraparound support services tailored to their needs.

"At UVU, we recognize that adult learners bring unique experiences, goals, and challenges to their academic journey," said Wade Oliver, Senior Director of Adult Learner Support Initiatives. "By offering customized services in partnership with myFootpath, we're creating a strong foundation to help these students return with confidence, persist through obstacles, and ultimately earn their degree."

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides marketing, enrollment, and retention services to college and university clients. With a focus on and a passion for adult students looking to complete their degrees, myFootpath has tackled every aspect of the student enrollment funnel. By prioritizing rigorous data analysis, myFootpath extracts invaluable insights to guide the allocation of effort within institutions. This strategic approach ensures targeted and impactful interventions, maximizing enrollment outcomes, and bolstering overall student success. To date, myFootpath has collectively reached, encouraged, and helped enroll over 30,000 adult students in partnership with higher education clients.

About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes that everyone deserves the transforming benefits of a high-quality education — one that is affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master's degrees, UVU helps students succeed by providing real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. The university continues to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], myfootpath.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE myFootpath