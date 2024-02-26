myFootpath Partners with CAEL to Expand Services to ReEngage and Support Students

"Simplifying the process of obtaining credit for prior learning makes a huge difference in completion. We are looking forward to this partnership to help more adults complete degrees faster." - JT Allen, Founder and CEO of myFootpath Post this

Since 2000, myFootpath has been supporting institutions with a unique, comprehensive approach to reengaging adult students. The company identifies, coaches, and guides adult students from first reengagement contact all the way through graduation. myFootpath company core values of being resourceful, transparent, and authentic to not only their partners but their students is pivotal to the organization's successful track record.

"For fifty years, CAEL has championed adult learners, in particular how credit for prior learning can impact a learner's educational journey and career advancement," said Doug Heckman, VP of Partnerships at CAEL. "myFootpath shares this commitment, and we're excited about the opportunity to help more returning students complete a degree, a milestone critical to equitable economic mobility."

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides marketing, enrollment, and retention services to college and university clients. With a focus on and a passion for adult students looking to complete their degrees, myFootpath has tackled every aspect of the student enrollment funnel. By prioritizing rigorous data analysis, myFootpath extracts insights to guide the allocation of effort within institutions. This strategic approach ensures targeted and impactful interventions, maximizing enrollment outcomes and bolstering overall student success. To date, myFootpath has collectively reached, encouraged, and helped enroll over 27,000 adult students in partnership with their higher education clients.

About the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning

Recognizing that adult learners are the backbone of the U.S. economy, CAEL helps forge a clear, viable connection between education and career success, providing solutions that promote sustainable and equitable economic growth. CAEL opens doors to opportunity in collaboration with workforce and economic developers; postsecondary educators; employers and industry groups; and foundations and other mission-aligned organizations. By engaging with these stakeholders, CAEL fosters a culture of innovative, lifelong learning that helps individuals and their communities thrive. A national membership organization established in 1974, CAEL is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Workplace™ certified and is a part of Strada Collaborative, a mission-driven nonprofit. Learn more at cael.org and stradacollaborative.org.

Media Contact

Emily Jones, myFootpath, 1 7155713294, [email protected], myfootpath.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE myFootpath