myFootpath Partners with Indiana State University to Reengage and Support Students

myFootpath has announced a new partnership with Indiana State University aimed at reengaging and graduating nontraditional students who previously stopped out before completing a degree. Through data-driven insights, innovative technology, and personalized one-on-one coaching, the collaboration will help remove barriers to re-enrollment and support students from reengagement through graduation, addressing the growing national population of learners with some college but no credential.

United by a shared commitment to student success, the partnership focuses on reengaging and graduating nontraditional students who have paused their academic journeys before completing a degree.

Through this collaboration, myFootpath will provide Indiana State University with comprehensive student data analysis, innovative technology solutions, and individualized, one-on-one student coaching. Together, the organizations aim to remove barriers to re-enrollment and support students from reengagement through graduation.

"Indiana State University is deeply committed to expanding access and opportunity for adult and returning learners," said Maribeth Stevens, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Indiana State University. "Partnering with myFootpath strengthens our ability to reconnect with former students and provide them with the personalized support they need to achieve their academic and professional goals. We are excited about the impact this collaboration will have on our students and our community."

This partnership reflects a growing need across higher education for more effective strategies to address the stop-out population. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the number of individuals with some college but no credential (SCNC) has grown to 43.1 million (June 2025).

Since 2000, myFootpath has partnered with colleges and universities to develop a comprehensive approach to identifying, coaching, and guiding adult learners from initial reengagement through graduation. The organization's core values of resourcefulness, transparency, and authenticity are central to its long-standing success in supporting both institutional partners and the students they serve.

"Institutions across the country are looking for meaningful, scalable ways to reconnect with students who still want to finish what they started," said JT Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "Indiana State University understands the importance of meeting students where they are. We're proud to partner with them to deliver actionable data insights and personalized coaching that help students reenter higher education, stay on track, and ultimately earn their degrees."

Founded in 1865 and located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Indiana State University is a public institution dedicated to student success, workforce development, and community engagement. Offering over 100 undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, Indiana State combines rigorous academics with real-world experiences to prepare graduates for success. For more information, please visit www.indianastate.edu.

myFootpath provides comprehensive marketing, re-enrollment, and retention services to colleges and universities nationwide. With a deep commitment to adult learners seeking to complete their degrees, myFootpath supports institutions across the entire student lifecycle, from initial outreach and reengagement to persistence and graduation. Grounded in rigorous data analysis, myFootpath uncovers insights that help institutions focus resources where they will have the greatest impact. This approach enables more effective interventions, stronger enrollment results, and improved student success. To date, myFootpath has partnered with higher education institutions to reengage, support, and enroll more than 30,000 adult learners on their path to degree completion.

