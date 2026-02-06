myFootpath Partners with Western Colorado University to Reengage and Support Students

myFootpath has announced a new partnership with Western Colorado University to expand pathways for adult and returning learners who previously stepped away from higher education before completing a credential. The collaboration will focus on reconnecting with stop-out students and providing clearer, more accessible routes back to degree completion. Through the partnership, myFootpath will support Western Colorado University with in-depth student data analysis, innovative technology solutions, and personalized one-on-one coaching to reduce administrative, academic, and personal barriers that often prevent students from returning. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen reengagement efforts and help more former students persist through graduation. This partnership comes amid growing national urgency, as more than 43 million Americans now have some college but no degree. Both Western Colorado University and myFootpath share a commitment to meeting learners where they are and ensuring they have the guidance, flexibility, and support needed to finish what they started.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a higher education leader that helps clear the path for more former students to re-enroll and graduate, has announced a new partnership with Western Colorado University, a public university located in Gunnison, Colorado.

The partnership centers on expanding pathways for adult and returning learners who stepped away from higher education before earning a credential. By combining institutional insight with individualized student support, Western Colorado University and myFootpath aim to create clearer, more accessible routes back to degree completion.

As part of the collaboration, myFootpath will deliver in-depth student data analysis, innovative technology solutions, and personalized, one-on-one student coaching to support Western Colorado University's reengagement and completion efforts. Together, the organizations will work to reduce administrative, academic, and personal barriers that often prevent stop-out students from returning and persisting to graduation.

"Western Colorado University has a strong tradition of meeting students where they are and supporting their long-term success," said Dr. Sally Cirincione, Director of Online Professional Studies at Western Colorado University. "This partnership with myFootpath enhances our ability to reconnect with former students in meaningful ways and provide the guidance, flexibility, and encouragement they need to return, persist, and finish their degrees."

The collaboration reflects a growing national urgency to address the growing stop-out population. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the number of individuals with some college but no credential has reached 43.1 million (June 2025).

For more than two decades, myFootpath has worked to identify, reengage, and support adult learners from their first point of outreach through graduation. The organization's work is grounded in data-driven decision-making and guided by values of resourcefulness, transparency, and authenticity.

"Many students leave college with every intention of coming back, but life often gets in the way," said JT Allen, CEO and Founder of myFootpath. "Western Colorado University recognizes that reality and is taking a proactive approach to reengagement. We're excited to partner with their team to provide actionable insights and personalized coaching that help students regain momentum and complete what they started."

About Western Colorado University

Western Colorado University is a public institution located in Gunnison, Colorado, offering undergraduate and graduate programs that emphasize hands-on learning, close faculty mentorship, and strong connections to career outcomes. With a commitment to access, academic excellence, and student-centered support, Western prepares learners to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides comprehensive marketing, re-enrollment, and retention services to colleges and universities nationwide. With a deep commitment to adult learners seeking to complete their degrees, myFootpath supports institutions across the entire student lifecycle, from initial outreach and reengagement to persistence and graduation. Grounded in rigorous data analysis, myFootpath uncovers actionable insights that help institutions focus resources where they will have the greatest impact. This approach enables more effective interventions, stronger enrollment results, and improved student success. To date, myFootpath has partnered with higher education institutions to reengage, support, and enroll more than 30,000 adult learners on their path to degree completion.

