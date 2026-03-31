MyGevity Launches Platform That Connects Your DNA to Real-Time Lab Results -- Redefining At-Home Longevity Testing

"It's about connecting the dots between your genetic predispositions and what's actually happening in your body right now." — Dr. Allen Meglin, Chief Medical Officer, MyGevity Post this

MyGevity today announced the nationwide launch of its precision health platform, connecting at-home genetic testing directly to real-time lab diagnostics — turning static DNA data into a living, actionable health plan.

Most genetic testing stops at raw data. MyGevity starts there. By pairing your genetic predispositions with 120+ biomarkers tracked through Quest Diagnostics' network of more than 2,000 locations nationwide, MyGevity gives customers the complete picture their doctors never had time to build — not just what their DNA says, but what their body is actually doing right now.

Born from Frustration. Built for Clarity.

The company was founded by Will Barton, Founder of Options Medical Weight Loss, which was named to Newsweek's America's Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers for 2025. Despite that background, when Barton received his own genetic results flagging elevated health risks, the guidance he received was generic: diet and exercise.

"I reversed biomarkers my doctors said I couldn't change — but it took years, dozens of tests, and a spreadsheet no one could manage," said Barton. "I built MyGevity so no one else has to go through that."

A Platform Built Around Three Pillars

MyGevity's AI-powered platform analyzes your DNA, biological age, and lab results together to surface personalized recommendations — organized around three core components:

Genetic Testing — At-home kit reveals your DNA blueprint and inherited predispositions, processed in CLIA-certified labs across the U.S. MyGevity offers multiple testing tiers, from the accessible Essentials kit to the Elite DNA Kit — spanning 58 reports, 149 tests, and 640 unique SNPs for one of the most comprehensive genetic pictures available.

Biological Age Testing — Measures how fast your body is actually aging at the cellular level using three clinically validated epigenetic algorithms — OMICmAge (Harvard), SYMPHONYAge (Yale), and DunedinPACE (Duke & Columbia) — analyzing over 1,000,000 DNA methylation sites across 11 key organ systems.

Lab Diagnostics — Tracks 120+ biomarkers in real time through Quest Diagnostics' network of 2,000+ locations nationwide, covering nine critical health categories: autoimmune and inflammation markers, complete blood count, heavy metal exposure, hormone health, iron and blood health, lipid and cardiovascular health, nutrient levels, pancreatic function, and thyroid function. Clinical-grade testing with no membership required.

The AI layer connects all three, identifying patterns across your data and translating them into clear, science-backed direction — from nutrition and supplements to lifestyle changes tailored to your biology. Every genetic test includes a one-on-one personal genomics coach to guide customers through their results and build an action plan.

"This isn't about overwhelming people with more information," said Dr. Allen Meglin, Chief Medical Officer. "It's about connecting the dots between your genetic predispositions and what's actually happening in your body right now."

MyGevity is available now at mygevityhealth.com, with genetic test kits shipped directly to your door and lab work completed at any Quest Diagnostics location nationwide. All data is fully encrypted and HIPAA-compliant.

About MyGevity MyGevity is a health technology company headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, that makes precision health simple by combining at-home genetic testing, biological age assessment, and lab diagnostics into one AI-powered platform — available nationwide. Every genetic test includes a personal genomics coach. Learn more at mygevityhealth.com.

Media Contact

Will Barton, MyGevity, 1 7273036128, [email protected], mygevityhealth.com

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SOURCE MyGevity