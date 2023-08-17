myHR Partner Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd time, Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2023

"It's an incredible honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row. The demand for our outsourced HR services is a true testament to our team of experienced, dedicated HR professionals who provide second-to-none services," said Founder and CEO Tina Hamilton. Tweet this

Of the 5,000 companies on the list, MyHR Partner is one of only 175 human resources (HR) companies on the list- many of which focus solely on staffing and hiring services. myHR Partner is a pioneering HR outsourcing firm that provides a full breadth of HR services, including, but not limited to, compliance management, employee relations, management counsel, hiring, and payroll and benefits administration. Founded over 20 years ago, myHR Partner provides HR services to small and mid-sized organizations, private foundations, nonprofits, and academia, and has clients in over 40 states.

"The challenges organizations are facing have changed drastically over the last few years. The myHR Partner team receives ongoing education and training to stay up-to-speed on the ever-changing HR landscape and meet the needs of our clients. Our unique, strategic approach to hiring, in-depth knowledge of laws and regulations, and expertise in employee relations are a few ways in which we help our clients thrive and grow in size, productivity, and profitability. Our focus is on their success," said Hamilton.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

myHR Partner, Inc., is a human resources outsourcing firm committed to making professional HR services and strategies accessible to small and mid-sized organizations, private foundations, nonprofits, and academia nationwide. By integrating into each client's culture with hands-on support, expert guidance, and deep industry knowledge, myHR Partner enhances organizations' ability to find, retain, manage, and nurture their workforces by handling all HR needs or specific aspects of HR, such as compliance management, hiring services, employee relations, payroll and benefits administration, and more. With a unique dedicated team approach, subject matter expertise in all aspects of HR, and a focus on building businesses through people, myHR Partner is a true partner to all their clients. More: myhrpartnerinc.com.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

