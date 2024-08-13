myHR Partner Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 4th time, Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2024

"By truly integrating ourselves with our clients' organizations, we forge partnerships that feel natural and seamless, consistently leading to success," said Founder and CEO Tina Hamilton Post this

Of the 5,000 companies on the list, myHR Partner is one of only 143 companies in Pennsylvania to make the list. They are also one of only 180 human resources (HR) companies- many of which focus solely on staffing and hiring services.

myHR Partner is a pioneering HR outsourcing firm that provides a full breadth of HR services, including, but not limited to, compliance management, employee relations, management counsel, hiring, and payroll and benefits administration. Founded over 20 years ago, myHR Partner provides HR services to small and mid-sized organizations, private foundations, and nonprofits, and has clients in over 40 states.

"In this ever-evolving post-COVID landscape, organizations continue to face new challenges. At myHR Partner, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve through continuous education and training, ensuring our team remains at the forefront of the dynamic HR environment. Our distinctive, holistic, and modern approach to hiring, coupled with our deep expertise in compliance and employee relations, are just a few ways in which we empower our clients to thrive," said Hamilton.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About myHR Partner, Inc.

myHR Partner, Inc., is a human resources outsourcing firm committed to making professional HR services and strategies accessible to small and mid-sized organizations, private foundations, and nonprofits nation-wide. By integrating into each client's culture with hands-on support and deep industry knowledge, myHR Partner enhances organizations' ability to find, retain, manage, and nurture their workforces by handling all HR needs or specific aspects of HR, such as compliance management, hiring services, employee relations, payroll and benefits administration, and more. With a unique dedicated team approach, subject matter expertise in all aspects of HR, and a focus on elevating businesses through people, myHR Partner is a true partner to all their clients. More: myhrpartnerinc.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Luskin, myHR Partner, 1 484-705-8856, [email protected], www.myhrpartner.com

SOURCE myHR Partner