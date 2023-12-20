myHR Partner Named 'Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania' for the 3rd Year in a Row

"At myHR Partner, our people always come first. The fact that the employee survey is the predominant deciding factor in winning this award makes this recognition that much more valuable and special to me," said Founder and CEO, Tina Hamilton Post this

The prestigious 'Best Places to Work in PA' award is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group. The award identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, and it is bestowed to companies after a rigorous evaluation. Companies are ranked based on workplace policies, practices, and demographics, and a comprehensive employee survey measuring the employee experience.

"At myHR Partner, our people always come first." expressed Tina Hamilton, Founder and CEO of myHR Partner. "Our commitment to fostering an unparalleled workplace—embracing a vibrant culture, robust benefits, progressive policies, and a conducive environment—has been the catalyst for remarkable employee contentment and loyalty. Nurturing our team's well-being also lays the foundation for exceptional client care. The fact that the employee survey is the predominant deciding factor in winning this award makes this recognition that much more valuable and special to me.'

myHR Partner has also been named to Inc. magazine's prestigious Best Workplaces list for 2023. Click here to learn more about myHR Partner's culture and workplace. The company is currently hiring a Sales Executive and Senior Payroll Specialist. Information on those positions can be found here.

About myHR Partner, Inc.

myHR Partner, Inc., is a human resources outsourcing firm committed to making professional HR services and strategies accessible to small and mid-sized organizations, private foundations, and nonprofits nationwide. By integrating into each client's culture with hands-on support, expert guidance, and deep industry knowledge, myHR Partner enhances organizations' ability to find, retain, manage, and nurture their workforces. myHR Partner handles all or portions of clients' HR needs, such as compliance management, hiring services, employee relations, payroll and benefits administration, and more. With a unique dedicated team approach, subject matter expertise in all aspects of HR, and a focus on elevating businesses through people, myHR Partner is a true partner to all their clients. More: myhrpartnerinc.com.

