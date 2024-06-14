MyInnerGenius Honored with Gold in Prestigious Learning Impact Awards

"Millions dream of fulfilling careers but lack guidance or have been overlooked and organizations struggle to fill critical roles. MyInnerGenius addresses these problems by matching people to careers they will love — and where they will be successful," Denise Leaser, President, MyInnerGenius, said. Post this

MyInnerGenius has emerged as a pivotal tool for organizations who are developing skills-based hiring and skills-first initiatives.

At the core of the Learning Impact Awards competition is 1EdTech's Learning Impact Trend framework, a leading indicator of emerging education technology trends, offering planning guidance for corporations, workforce centers and education institutions. Based on the innovative, impactful entries brought forward at each Learning Impact Awards competition, it enables 1EdTech to identify emerging technology trends, usually several years ahead of mainstream adoption.

Key Points:

MyInnerGenius increases engagement, enhances self-concept and self-confidence, improves career fit, and reduces time to competence.

With a focus on durable skills, MyInnerGenius ensures people are highly employable and facilitates skills-first initiatives.

By evaluating personality traits and skills, it increases assessment accuracy, streamlining learner readiness for employment or career changes.

"Millions dream of fulfilling careers but lack guidance or have been overlooked. Organizations struggle to fill critical roles, impacting business and threatening national security. MyInnerGenius addresses this problem by matching people to careers they will love — and where they will be successful," Denise Leaser, President, MyInnerGenius, said.

Emmanuel Jackson, President, Evanston Technology Partners, said, "Here is one example of a young man from an underprivileged background who took MyInnerGenius. He qualified for every position that was listed within MyInnerGenius for technology. In a span of six to eight months, he was lifted out of poverty. He went from underemployed to gainfully employed in a way that he was able to support his family and give back to society. Within a year later, he is now a homeowner. He's married. He's helping take care of his younger brother."

"This is an important award. But what is more important is what is signifies — the thousands of lives which have been improved after they used MyInnerGenius. That's what this is all about," Leaser said.

Additional Information:

MyInnerGenius has a proven reputation for creating opportunities for the workforce. With more than 35 years in HR and management consulting, including the Minnesota Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, MyInnerGenius employs a proprietary, empirically validated approach. MyInnerGenius minimizes bias and uses science to identify candidates who are a perfect fit. Developed by experts in business, human resources, industrial psychology and psychometrics, the MyInnerGenius tools are easy to use and provide validated business-focused results. MyInnerGenius is a Woman-Owned Business.

Evanston Technology Partners, inspired by and established first in the city of Evanston. Evanston, home of Northwestern University, the Technology Innovation Center incubator. Evanston's history of progressing technologies in the Healthcare and Education industry and community initiatives inspired Evanston Technology Partners to start community initiatives of their own by way of jobs and training programs. In addition, in an effort to enable and transform businesses, ETP began equipping businesses with solutions in the most innovative, secure, compliant applications, infrastructure, and technology services. ETP continues to enable and transform businesses in the areas of cybersecurity, data protection, and efficient operations practices.

1EdTech Consortium's mission is to power learner potential by fostering the evolution of an open, trusted, innovative education technology and digital credentials ecosystem. 1EdTech provides the leadership and collaboration needed to shape the future of education. Through community-developed open standards, 1EdTech enables digital learning connectivity, data insights, and improved product choice. 1EdTech establishes trust and transparency in edtech partnerships through community-governed certification programs that verify stringent requirements for product integrations, data privacy, and accessibility. 1EdTech accelerates the adoption of new technologies that advance digital learning to meet the evolving needs of educators and learners.

Call to Action:

Visit MyInnerGenius.com to learn more and take a sample career exploration assessment.

