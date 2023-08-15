MyJourney and DUPR Partner on My Pickleball Coach App With The DUPR Challenge

"My Pickleball Coach provides the world's best Pickleball coaches to players to improve their skills and measure their DUPR progress." Tweet this

Martina Kochli, CEO of MyJourney and a world class Pickleball coach says, "My Pickleball Coach provides the world's best Pickleball coaches to players to improve their skills and measure their DUPR progress. When players get better, they play more pickleball, they influence their friends to play, and the sport grows. The "DUPR challenge" is built inside of My Pickleball Coach and enables players to work on skills that grow their skills and their DUPR."

Pickleball players from beginners to advanced can download the My Pickleball coach app and run the DUPR Challenge to receive a custom report on their game. They then can activate personalized 1-1 coaching from top ranked professional players and coaches like Collin Johns, Martina Kochli, Jordan Briones, Zane Navratil, John Cincola right on their phone. My Pickleball Coach activates coaching for you and 2 playing partners for $ 19,99 month cancel anytime subscription. The experience begins with the DUPR skills analysis of your pickleball video and personalized coaching of your on paddle and off paddle skills. Players return video to their coach from indoor or outdoor games reviewing and improving skills such as shot selection, court position, and partner chemistry.

About DUPR

DUPR is the gold standard in Pickleball ratings and event management, and is the official ratings system for MLP and PPA. In November of 2022, DUPR successfully launched a collegiate Pickleball national championship in which 16 co-ed teams participated using the same unique team format used in MLP.

For more information on DUPR, visit the official website and follow DUPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

About My Journey

MyJourney is the developer of My Pickleball Coach and is the inventor of Coaching as-a Service technology that provides one-on-one and scalable coaching. Their technology powers the digital coaching platform with TaylorMade and Alex Morgan's MyJourney Soccer.

