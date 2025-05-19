Myles "Ghost" Rowser Teams Up The 11 Eleven Network and Cammie Johnson PR To Launch Youth Football Camp and Exclusive Adidas Licensed Apparel Line

ASU Star Safety Drives Legacy, Leadership, and Community Impact with Strategic Brand Support and Representation from MET Agency Sports

TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona State University defensive back Myles "Gho$t" Rowser is making waves beyond the football field with the launch of his first youth football camp and an exclusive Adidas licensed apparel line in partnership with The 11 Eleven Network. Represented by MET Agency Sports, Rowser is using his platform to lead, give back, and build a legacy rooted in family and community.

After a dominant 2023 season at New Mexico State—where he allowed the lowest completion rate among C-USA safeties (48.1%)—Rowser has taken his talents to ASU, where he became a defensive anchor, earned All-Big XII honors, and led the team with 93 tackles en route to a Big XII Championship. "I'm doing this for my family, my city, and the next generation," said Rowser. "The support from The 11 Eleven Network and my team at MET Agency is helping me create something bigger than the game."

GHO$T ROWSER YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

The event was held Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 9 AM to 1 PM (Local Time) at Tempe High School (1730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ), the Gho$t Rowser Youth Football Camp welcomed grades 5–8 for a day of skill development, empowerment, and mentorship.

Hosted in memory of Walter L. Rowser Jr. and Andre V. Seldon Jr., two guiding forces in Rowser's life, the camp blended football fundamentals with meaningful impact.

Key Highlights:

Top middle school athletes from across the nation attended, showcasing Arizona's youth talent.

Sponsored by Sun Angel NIL, The 11 Eleven Network and the ASU Foundation, every camper received a free custom T-shirt and water.

Camp drills were tailored to all positions with a focus on fundamentals, teamwork, and competition.

The top 10 performers (5 offense, 5 defense) received signed official Adidas jerseys (sponsored by 11Eleven Network) and autographed NFL footballs (courtesy of MET Agency Sports).

Salt Athletic cleat bags were raffled off to random campers and will be shipped to addresses collected at registration through NIL support.

Guest appearances included Rowser's Sun Devil teammates:

Khamari Anderson (TE)

(TE) Xavion Alford (S)

(S) Justin Wodtly (DL)

These players actively coached and encouraged campers throughout the day.

NIL partners Sly and Liquid Fuel provided free product samples and onsite engagement.

Special thanks to Coach Freeman of Tempe High School for offering school facilities and player volunteers who helped run the event.

In Partnership With:

MET Agency Sports – Athlete brand development, NIL strategy, and representation

The 11 Eleven Network – NIL apparel and partnership management

Adidas – Official sponsor and provider of custom gear

Sun Angel NIL | ASU Foundation | Salt Athletics | Sly | Liquid Fuel

Learn More or Support the Gho$t Movement:

SPORTS CAMP PRESS PHOTOS

THE 11 ELEVEN NETWORK: EXCLUSIVE BRAND PARTNER FOR SIGNED ADIDAS APPAREL

In a major step for his NIL brand, Rowser has partnered with The 11 Eleven Network as the exclusive brand and content partner for his limited-edition signed Adidas apparel line. The collection, which debuts in conjunction with the youth camp, reflects Rowser's identity as a leader, mentor, and athlete. "The 11 Eleven Network is proud to be the official partner for Myles' signed Adidas apparel drops," said a spokesperson. "He's more than an athlete—he's a voice for the next generation, and we're honored to bring his vision to life through product, dynamic storytelling, and purpose.", Nicholas Stokes, CEO, 11 Eleven Network.

MET AGENCY SPORTS: BRAND REPRESENTATION AND STRATEGY

Rowser is represented by MET Agency Sports, a creative and branding firm specializing in helping student-athletes elevate their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with long-term strategy and mission-driven storytelling. "Myles is built differently—focused, grounded, and impact-minded," said Autumn Seldon, CEO, MET Agency Sports. "We're proud to represent him and help shape a platform that reflects his values."

LEGACY WORK: C.A.N. AND GIVING BACK

Rowser is also the co-founder of C.A.N. (Collegiate Athlete Network), a youth mentoring initiative that connects student-athletes with youth football programs. Rowser started building C.A.N. in 2022. Through C.A.N., Rowser travels to speak with young athletes about academics, discipline, and mental health. He and co-founder Darrell Jones Jr., former youth teammates with the Southfield Falcons and the Detroit Spartans, visited both programs in their hometown of Michigan. Shortly after finishing his first Spring camp in 2024, Rowser went out to mentor the Battle Boyz Elite youth 7 v 7 team. Rowser enjoyed speaking to the youth. He felt empowered delivering positive messages of concern, support, and encouragement.

"This is for the kids who need hope, need guidance, and need someone to believe in them," Rowser shared. He left youth athletes with a clear message to always talk with and listen to their parents "That's what this is all about." Look for more C.A.N. community outreach in 2025. You can follow C.A.N. on instagram @collegiateathletenetwork.

ABOUT 11 ELEVEN NETWORK

The 11 Eleven Network is a premier sports broadcasting and media company dedicated to providing high-quality coverage of athletic events across a wide range of sports. Known for its cutting-edge production and in-depth analysis, 11 Eleven Network connects fans with the sports they love through live broadcasts, original programming, and digital content. The network is committed to highlighting emerging talent and bringing the excitement of live events to audiences worldwide. Visit: 11eleven.tv

About MET AGENCY SPORTS (MET)

MET Agency Sports founded in 2023, provides consultation to parents, athlete-entrepreneurs, content creators, and former players. A family-owned agency that services not only the athletes but their families and communities as a whole.The agency shares their personal and professional expertise to guide the footsteps of their client towards a path of success.

The smaller niche agency provides a personable unique approach to athlete financial, physical, and mental wellness. They have grown a network of business partnerships built through consulting and athlete partnership marketing. Leveraging a strategic and successful approach to source NIL opportunities for clients resulting in over $2,500,000 deals. Recently planned and successfully held the first-ever NIL cruise, of which clients Ghost Rowser and Denver Warren headlined.

Athlete-entrepreneurs wanting to leverage or build their brands should consider the agency as a valuable resource. Parents or mentors who want to feel empowered with resources to support their athletes MET is a great option. Former athletes, content creators, and those who want to support athlete success are welcome to become a part of the MET network as well. To contact MET or learn more about the agency visit: getmet.org.

About CAMMIE JOHNSON PUBLIC RELATIONS (CJPR)

CJPR is a premier public relations firm specializing in brand management, media relations, and strategic communications. The firm is dedicated to helping clients build powerful personal brands that resonate in their industries and beyond.

Media Contact

Cammie Johnson, Cammie Johnson Public Relations, 1 5622809021, [email protected], https://www.cammiejohnsonpr.com

Autumn J. Seldon, MET Agency Sports, 1 4707950596, [email protected], https://getmet.org/

SOURCE MET Agency Sports