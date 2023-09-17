Mymyndmymental Announces the Launch of an Innovative Mental Wellness App With Proprietary Algorithm

MyMyndMyMental announces the launch of an innovative mental wellness app that promises to reshape how individuals engage with their mental health journey. Dr. Glenda Demas, PsyD, a distinguished name in the field of Social Sciences focusing on Behavior Health, leads the groundbreaking initiative with the unveiling of a cutting-edge mental wellness app powered by a proprietary algorithm.
HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyMyndMyMental announces the launch of an innovative mental wellness app that promises to reshape how individuals engage with their mental health journey. Dr. Glenda Demas, PsyD, a distinguished name in the field of Social Sciences focusing on Behavior Health, leads the groundbreaking initiative with the unveiling of a cutting-edge mental wellness app powered by a proprietary algorithm.
Mental illness, a silent tormentor affecting 1 in 5 American adults and 1 in 6 youths aged 6-17, is comprehensively addressed. A world where the somber reality of suicide being the second leading cause of death among 10-14-year-olds jolts Dr. Demas into action. "We wanted to bridge the gap between technology and mental health in a way that's genuinely effective, accessible, and compassionate" says Dr. Demas.
The mental wellness app, available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, sets itself apart by offering a unique and personalized experience for users seeking to enhance their mental wellness. Using intricate data analysis, the algorithm activates self-empowerment tools. The app curates actionable strategies uniquely suited to the individual's current mental state.
The mental wellness app also facilitates seamless booking of therapy sessions with licensed professionals, breaking down barriers to accessing expert guidance. Furthermore, the app fosters a sense of community through live support sessions led by wellness professionals. These sessions provide users with a safe space to connect, share experiences, and receive real-time guidance.
About MyMyndMyMental
MyMyndMyMental developed a mental wellness app, creating a virtual mental health wellness community designed to provide individual users, corporations, and associations with access to top mental health clinicians, and resources.
