Mymyndmymental Announces the Launch of an Innovative Mental Wellness App With Proprietary Algorithm

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyMyndMyMental announces the launch of an innovative mental wellness app that promises to reshape how individuals engage with their mental health journey. Dr. Glenda Demas, PsyD, a distinguished name in the field of Social Sciences focusing on Behavior Health, leads the groundbreaking initiative with the unveiling of a cutting-edge mental wellness app powered by a proprietary algorithm.