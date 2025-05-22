myNetWatchman Welcomes Madhura Belani as Chief Product Officer

"The experience Madhura adds to our team will help us move faster and scale our efforts to protect businesses and their customers from ATO and other fraudulent events," said David Montague, CEO of myNetWatchman. Post this

Her career journey includes distinguished leadership roles at global giants such as PayPal and Visa, as well as dynamic startups like Speedpay, Offerpal, and Danal, providing her with the unique ability to thrive in organizations at various stages of product maturity.

During her tenure at Visa, Madhura led the development of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) APIs, successfully launching a partner program across six countries and onboarding industry leaders. As the founding Chief Product Officer at Danal, she spearheaded the creation and scaling of a mobile identity product, a key achievement that paved the way for its acquisition by Boku. Prior to these roles, Belani held Product Management positions at Tapjoy and PayPal, further honing her expertise in product innovation.

"I'm thrilled to join myNetWatchman and contribute to its mission of enhancing cybersecurity and detecting and disrupting fraud," Madhura said.

With Mahura's leadership, myNetWatchman aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for industries facing high ATO risks, such as travel, e-commerce, and financial services, empowering clients to stay ahead of bad actors through real-time intelligence.

"The experience Madhura adds to our team will help us move faster and scale our efforts to protect businesses and their customers from ATO and other fraudulent events," said David Montague, CEO of myNetWatchman. "I'm really excited to have her as part of our executive staff and leading myNetWatchman's product development."

Madura holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Pune University, India.

About myNetWatchman

myNetWatchman provides real-time intelligence to help organizations detect cybersecurity threats, specializing in real-time monitoring of compromised credentials and bad actor behavior to prevent ATO and other fraudulent activities.

