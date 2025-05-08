MyNew Academy Launches to Equip Professionals with Real-World AI and Tech Skills

Empowering business professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs with hands-on AI, cybersecurity, and e-commerce education.

CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNew Technologies, a leader in innovative IT consulting and digital transformation, is proud to announce the official launch of MyNew Academy, a cutting-edge online education platform designed to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives with real-world, AI-driven skills for the modern workforce.

Built on decades of experience in enterprise technology, MyNew Academy offers practical, hands-on courses that span AI prompt engineering, cybersecurity, e-commerce development, and data analytics—bridging the knowledge gap between emerging technologies and career advancement. With an emphasis on learn-by-doing, the platform provides a dynamic mix of guided workshops, community support, and project-based learning.

"This isn't just another online school," said Myrin New, founder of MyNew Technologies and creator of MyNew Academy. "We've created an experience that mirrors how people actually learn in the field—through interactive exploration, practical application, and creative experimentation."

The academy launches with programs including:

AI for Business Leaders: Demystifying generative AI with ChatGPT and Gemini for executive decision-making.

Cyber Skills for Entrepreneurs: Launching your own firewall and protection services.

E-Commerce with Magento 2: Building robust, scalable stores with open-source tools.

Each course is backed by MyNew Technologies' three-decade reputation for delivering scalable IT solutions and fostering digital literacy across businesses of all sizes.

About MyNew Technologies

Founded by tech pioneer Myrin New, MyNew Technologies is a Chicago-based consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, cloud architecture, and AI integration. The company develops scalable, secure, and forward-looking solutions for businesses and organizations navigating the modern tech landscape.

Enroll or Learn More

Visit https://learn.mynewtechnologies.com or follow @MyNew-Technologies on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Myrin New, MyNew Technologies, 1 312-278-7943, [email protected], https://mynewtechnologies.com

