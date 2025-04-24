MyOBGYN, a Leading Las Vegas OBGYN, Welcomes Two Esteemed OBGYN Specialists to Expand Women's Healthcare in Las Vegas

"Welcoming Dr. Romero-Joseph and Dr. Agosto-Márquez is more than just growing our team—it's about deepening our ability to care for our community," said Dr. Heather Bacala, Medical Director at MyOBGYN. Post this

"Welcoming Dr. Romero-Joseph and Dr. Agosto-Márquez is more than just growing our team—it's about deepening our ability to care for our community," said Dr. Heather Bacala, Medical Director at MyOBGYN. "Their shared passion for culturally responsive, patient-centered care perfectly complements our mission. We are proud to have such talented and compassionate physicians joining our family, and we know our patients will benefit tremendously from their knowledge and warmth."

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Romero-Joseph is a renowned OBGYN who specializes in robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery and comprehensive obstetrical care. His bilingual background and history of serving underserved populations through the National Health Service Corps make him a vital asset to the Las Vegas community.

Dr. Agosto-Márquez, with 15 years of experience in both private and hospital-based practice, brings expertise in high-risk obstetrics, menopause care, adolescent gynecology, and vulvar pathology. A fluent Spanish speaker with a background in medical leadership and community engagement, she offers a comforting presence for patients navigating complex or sensitive healthcare needs.

Together, these providers reinforce MyOBGYN's commitment to delivering evidence-based, individualized care, empowering women with knowledge and confidence throughout every phase of life.

These new additions underscore MyOBGYN's role as a healthcare leader in Las Vegas, where it continues to set the bar for comprehensive women's health services. Their diverse clinical backgrounds enhance the practice's capacity to serve patients from all walks of life—especially in a city as culturally rich and dynamic as Las Vegas. Long-term, their contributions are expected to inspire more inclusive healthcare practices and reinforce the value of bilingual, culturally competent care in women's health.

Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments with Dr. Raúl A. Romero-Joseph and Dr. Janelle Agosto-Márquez to experience firsthand the compassionate, expert care that defines MyOBGYN. To book an appointment or learn more about our providers and services, visit www.myobgyn.com or call (702) 463-2981.

About MyOBGYN:

MyOBGYN is a trusted leader in women's healthcare, proudly serving the Las Vegas community with comprehensive obstetrics, gynecology, and advanced surgical services. The practice is known for its all-female provider team, personalized care model, and commitment to empowering women through education and collaborative decision-making. From preventive care and fertility treatments to minimally invasive surgery and postpartum support, MyOBGYN offers a full spectrum of services tailored to each woman's unique journey.

