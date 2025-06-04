Myocardial Solutions Brings Advanced Cardiac Imaging to Medical Center at Ocean Reef

"We are excited about being able to bring the innovative technology of MyoStrain to our members at Ocean Reef," said Keith Young, Chief Executive Officer Post this

MyoStrain is a breakthrough cardiac MRI technology that measures heart muscle function in 10 minutes without the need for contrast agents, stress agents, or ionizing radiation. It enables physicians to detect myocardial dysfunction earlier than traditional imaging methods, supporting proactive care and improved patient outcomes.

"We are excited about being able to bring the innovative technology of MyoStrain to our members at Ocean Reef," said Keith Young, Chief Executive Officer. "This technology provides our community with access to a new level of cardiac care. Our physicians and staff are equally enthusiastic, as they see how MyoStrain has the ability to enhance early detection and improve outcomes for our patients."

Bruce Trittin, Senior Vice President of Sales for Myocardial Solutions, emphasized the importance of this outreach: "Providing access to MyoStrain at Ocean Reef was a tremendous opportunity to introduce this powerful technology to a health-conscious community. The feedback was incredibly positive, and we're thrilled to see growing interest in early cardiac diagnostics."

This event reflects Myocardial Solutions' mission to expand access to cutting-edge heart health technology across communities through mobile and in-clinic partnerships.

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac diagnostics through advanced magnetic resonance imaging. Its flagship product, MyoStrain, allows physicians to detect early myocardial dysfunction in under 10 minutes, with no contrast or stress agents. By enabling early diagnosis and monitoring, MyoStrain empowers clinicians to deliver more personalized, preventative cardiac care. MSI is committed to innovation that improves outcomes and enhances quality of life for patients around the world.

