Myocardial Solutions Expands Global Presence Following SCMR Conference

During SCMR, Myocardial Solutions showcased its cutting-edge MyoStrain™ technology, which is revolutionizing how healthcare professionals assess and manage cardiac health. This MRI-based imaging innovation provides clinicians with precise, non-invasive insights into myocardial function, enabling the early detection and monitoring of various cardiac conditions. By offering a comprehensive view of heart muscle health, MyoStrain™ allows for earlier intervention and improved patient outcomes.
DURHAM, N.C., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myocardial Solutions, a global leader in advanced cardiac imaging technology, is proud to announce its continued expansion and growing adoption of MyoStrain™ technology following its participation in the prestigious Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (SCMR) conference. The event brought together top cardiovascular experts, clinicians, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in cardiac imaging.
During SCMR, Myocardial Solutions showcased its cutting-edge MyoStrain™ technology, which is revolutionizing how healthcare professionals assess and manage cardiac health. This MRI-based imaging innovation provides clinicians with precise, non-invasive insights into myocardial function, enabling the early detection and monitoring of various cardiac conditions. By offering a comprehensive view of heart muscle health, MyoStrain™ allows for earlier intervention and improved patient outcomes.
"Our participation in SCMR underscored our unwavering commitment to advancing cardiac imaging technology," said Rafael Rivero, CMO at Myocardial Solutions. "We were thrilled to engage with industry leaders, clinicians, and researchers from around the world to demonstrate how MyoStrain™ is transforming cardiovascular health management."
As part of its ongoing expansion, Myocardial Solutions has successfully implemented MyoStrain™ in several prestigious healthcare institutions worldwide. The company continues to grow its global footprint, serving a diverse customer base across Europe, the United States, and beyond.
Current Global Customers:
- Ackerman Cancer Center, Jacksonville, FL
- Clinico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain
- Harley Street Imaging, London, UK
- HM Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain
- La Paz Hospital, Madrid, Spain
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Medneo, Berlin, Germany
- Nuestra Senora del Rosario, Madrid, Spain
- Quiron FJD, Madrid, Spain
- Ramon y Cajal, Madrid, Spain
- Sanitas Virgen del Mar, Madrid, Spain
- St. Luke's, Houston, TX
- Vithas La Milagrosa, Madrid, Spain
- Vithas Malaga, Malaga, Spain
- Vithas Valencia, Valencia, Spain
- Willis Knighton, Shreveport, LA
"We are excited to see the increasing global adoption of MyoStrain™ in leading hospitals and imaging centers," said Clete Madden, President of Myocardial Solutions. "Our technology is proving invaluable in enhancing the accuracy of cardiac health assessments, empowering healthcare providers to deliver better patient care."
In addition to its expanding customer base, Myocardial Solutions is collaborating with prominent research institutions and healthcare organizations to further the development of innovative cardiac imaging technologies and advance clinical practices worldwide. For more information about Myocardial Solutions and MyoStrain™, please visit www.myocardialsolutions.com or contact us using the details below
Media Contact
Linda Horne, Myocardial Solutions, 1 919.677.8100, [email protected], https://www.myocardialsolutions.com/
SOURCE Myocardial Solutions
Share this article