Myocardial Solutions Expands Global Presence Following SCMR Conference

"Our participation in SCMR underscored our unwavering commitment to advancing cardiac imaging technology," said Rafael Rivero, CMO at Myocardial Solutions. "We were thrilled to engage with industry leaders, clinicians, and researchers from around the world to demonstrate how MyoStrain™ is transforming cardiovascular health management."

As part of its ongoing expansion, Myocardial Solutions has successfully implemented MyoStrain™ in several prestigious healthcare institutions worldwide. The company continues to grow its global footprint, serving a diverse customer base across Europe, the United States, and beyond.

Current Global Customers:

Ackerman Cancer Center, Jacksonville, FL

Clinico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain

Harley Street Imaging, London, UK

HM Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain

La Paz Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Medneo, Berlin, Germany

Nuestra Senora del Rosario, Madrid, Spain

Quiron FJD, Madrid, Spain

Ramon y Cajal, Madrid, Spain

Sanitas Virgen del Mar, Madrid, Spain

St. Luke's, Houston, TX

Vithas La Milagrosa, Madrid, Spain

Vithas Malaga, Malaga, Spain

Vithas Valencia, Valencia, Spain

Willis Knighton , Shreveport, LA

"We are excited to see the increasing global adoption of MyoStrain™ in leading hospitals and imaging centers," said Clete Madden, President of Myocardial Solutions. "Our technology is proving invaluable in enhancing the accuracy of cardiac health assessments, empowering healthcare providers to deliver better patient care."

In addition to its expanding customer base, Myocardial Solutions is collaborating with prominent research institutions and healthcare organizations to further the development of innovative cardiac imaging technologies and advance clinical practices worldwide. For more information about Myocardial Solutions and MyoStrain™, please visit www.myocardialsolutions.com or contact us using the details below

