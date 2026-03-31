Myocardial Solutions today announced the release of MyoStrain® version 6.1, an FDA cleared, EU MDR CE certified cutting edge cardiac diagnostic. MyoStrain® 6.1 introduces significant workflow improvements, expanded right ventricular analysis, advanced timing metrics, and enhanced reporting capabilities, while reinforcing volumetric accuracy and data integrity.

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myocardial Solutions Launches MyoStrain® 6.1, Delivering Advanced Cardiac Diagnostic Capabilities and Workflow Innovations

Myocardial Solutions today announced the release of MyoStrain® version 6.1, an FDA-cleared, EU MDR CE-certified cardiac diagnostic platform representing a meaningful leap forward in cardiac MRI analysis. Version 6.1 introduces significant workflow improvements, expanded right ventricular analysis, advanced timing metrics, and enhanced reporting capabilities — collectively these enhancements reinforce volumetric accuracy, data integrity, and our overall diagnostic capabilities.

Clinical Impact: From Strength to Coordination

Dr. Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD, the senior Radiologist and Medical Director of the EU MyoStrain Cardiac Prevention and Training Center stated: "We have now completed our first 100 patients using MyoStrain 6.1 at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario University Hospital (Madrid). The upgrade is not incremental. It changes workflow, interpretation, and clinical confidence."

Dr. Eliseo further elaborated that "Version 6.1 improves workflow efficiency with a dedicated analysis window, optimized navigation, and automated contour refinement. This results in faster processing times, shorter MR slots, and a real reduction in waiting lists. That shifts the diagnostics operational possibilities from late management to prevention and early risk stratification for cardio-oncology and HFpEF patients. With fast acquisition and advanced mechanical insight, cardiac MRI is becoming faster, more accessible, and more preventive. This is not just innovation in imaging it is the step toward democratizing cardiac CMR."

Built on Customer Feedback

Sid Fleischman, VP of Operations, emphasized the collaborative development approach: "This release was based on feedback from customers. Myocardial Solutions is committed to listening to our customers' needs and continually improving our product offerings. We are proud to have a talented development team that can take requests and make them into reality."

Proven in the Clinic

Dr. Kathryn A. Gayle, MD, a board-certified cardiologist specializing in advanced cardiac imaging at WK Advanced Cardiac Imaging (Shreveport, LA), shared her experience: "The updated MyoStrain software is efficient, accurate, and allows our team to appropriately and confidently monitor our oncology patients. Furthermore, the company provides robust support and has helped our techs (most of them new to cardiac MRI) feel confident in acquiring the necessary image sequences."

Myocardial Solutions remains committed to advancing cardiac diagnostics and partnering with clinicians to predict and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac diagnostics through advanced magnetic resonance data acquisition analysis. Its flagship product, MyoStrain, enables physicians to detect early myocardial dysfunction in under 10 minutes — with no contrast or stress agents required. By enabling early diagnosis and ongoing monitoring, MyoStrain empowers clinicians to deliver more personalized and preventive cardiac care. MSI is committed to innovation that improves outcomes and enhances quality of life for patients around the world.

Media Contact

Linda Horne, Myocardial Solutions, 1 919.677.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE Myocardial Solutions