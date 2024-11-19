Myocardial Solutions Receives FDA clearance (K182756) on MyoStrain 6

Myocardial Solutions announces the release of MyoStrain 6, the latest iteration of its cutting-edge cardiac imaging software. Designed to enhance diagnostic precision and streamline clinical workflow, MyoStrain 6 introduces a suite of new features aimed at improving both ease of use and the depth of cardiac analysis.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Myocardial Solutions is proud to announce the release of MyoStrain 6, the latest iteration of its cutting-edge cardiac imaging software. Designed to enhance diagnostic precision and streamline clinical workflow, MyoStrain 6 introduces a suite of new features aimed at improving both ease of use and the depth of cardiac analysis.

MyoStrain 6.0 is set to redefine cardiac diagnostics with these innovative upgrades:

Semi-Automated Contouring for Right Ventricle (RV): The addition of semi-automated RV contouring enables quicker assessments, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care by streamlining the exam process.

3D Strain Heart Visualization with Mid Myocardial Strain & Polar Plots: MyoStrain 6 now includes a fully interactive 3D strain model and dynamic Polar Plots, offering clinicians an immersive view of myocardial function and enhancing diagnostic insights.

Traditional Global Measurements (TGM) for RV: This new functionality leverages 3D heart models to provide comprehensive and accurate RV measurements, enhancing measurement reliability and clinician confidence.

Updated Stress GUI: The intuitive new stress interface integrates heart rate data with Stressed MyoHealth, delivering clearer insights into patients' cardiac response under stress conditions.

Advanced Diagnostic Metrics: With the introduction of timing metrics and dyssynchrony indicators, MyoStrain 6 broadens diagnostic capabilities, offering CMR reviewers new tools for in-depth analysis.

Initial feedback from technicians and physicians point to improved user experience, ease of access to centralized information, and the benefits of having highly organized data.

MyoStrain 6 is available now in the US. For more information, visit www.myocardialsolutions.com or contact us at 919-677-8100.

About Myocardial Solutions

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform the cardiac and cancer care continuum. Leveraging more than 400 publications in clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain®, is a 10-minute, MRI-based heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized treatment of heart dysfunction.

Media Contact

Linda Horne, Myocardial Solutions, 1 (919) 677-8100, [email protected], https://www.myocardialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Myocardial Solutions