MYOLYN and Brooks Rehabilitation Formalize Decade-Long Collaboration to Drive the Next Generation of Rehabilitation

"This partnership reflects what we've known for years: the best rehabilitation technology is developed alongside the patients and clinicians who depend on it. MYOLYN has consistently demonstrated a commitment to listening — to understanding what our patients need in the clinic and at home." Post this

"This partnership reflects what we've known for years: the best rehabilitation technology is developed alongside the patients and clinicians who depend on it. MYOLYN has consistently demonstrated a commitment to listening — to understanding what our patients need in the clinic and at home, not just what is technically feasible. Formalizing this relationship gives us the structure to share clinical insights more systematically and to pursue the kind of rigorous research that moves the field forward for people living with neurological injuries or illness."

— Robert McIver, PT, DPT, NCS, Director of the Center for Innovation, Brooks Rehabilitation

Under the terms of the partnership, MYOLYN will draw on Brooks' clinical knowledge and patient feedback to guide the research and development of its medical devices. The two organizations will also collaborate on funding applications for clinical investigations examining the benefits of MYOLYN's technology for Brooks Rehabilitation patients. By embedding clinical expertise directly into the development process, both organizations aim to produce solutions that are meaningfully responsive to real-world needs — not just technically sound, but safe, effective, and accessible.

"Developing safe and effective rehabilitation technology is impossible without a clear understanding of the needs of both patients and clinicians. We have been working with Brooks Rehabilitation for 10 years now, and we are ecstatic to finally formalize our partnership. With this agreement, we have another direct line of communication between world-class rehabilitation professionals and our innovative development team, which will help ensure that our products are safe, effective, and accessible with minimal risks."

— Matthew Bellman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, MYOLYN

Brooks' Center for Innovation has been a key partner in MYOLYN's device development since the earliest stages. Within their Neuro Recovery Center, a state-of-the-art neurorehabilitation facility that provides access to specialized equipment after traditional therapy ends, they supported clinical testing and consulting of both the first and second versions of the MyoCycle system. That ongoing collaboration has provided MYOLYN's engineering team with the direct clinical feedback needed to refine each iteration of the device and support new product development.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the best rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient hospitals in Florida and will open a new hospital on the Mayo Clinic campus in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2026. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers home health care, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

About MYOLYN

MYOLYN's mission is to improve health and human performance by empowering people to move. Millions of people experience serious health consequences as a result of limited mobility — a reality both of MYOLYN's founders have witnessed firsthand through loved ones facing mobility challenges. Driven by that experience, MYOLYN is committed to making advanced neurorehabilitation technology available to people in both home and clinical settings, removing barriers of cost, complexity, and access that have historically kept these tools out of reach.

Media Contact

Press Inquiries, MYOLYN, 1 352-204-9066, [email protected], https://myolyn.com

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