MYOS CORP and JJ Virgin Launch Partnership to Advance Muscle Health and Powerful Aging

Fortetropin is a proprietary ingredient derived from fertilized egg yolk that has been shown to increase the rate of muscle protein synthesis, reduce muscle loss, and support healthy aging and recovery.

Through this partnership, JJ Virgin will leverage her influential platform to help amplify the critical message that muscle health is foundational to overall health, particularly as individuals age or undergo periods of disuse or recovery.

"As someone who's been deeply committed to resistance training and optimal health for over 40 years, it's incredibly rare for me to see any measurable gains in lean muscle without changing my diet or training. But after discovering MYOS Fortetropin through a trusted nutritionist and using it myself, I gained 2.5 pounds of fat-free mass in just two months—with no other changes. That's extraordinary," Virgin said of her personal experience with Fortetropin.

"With the rising concerns around sarcopenia and growing awareness of the vital role skeletal muscle plays in healthy aging, I'm thrilled to partner with MYOS to help more people tap into this groundbreaking innovation in muscle health," she said of the partnership.

JJ Virgin, a triple-board certified nutritionist and four-time New York Times bestselling author, has dedicated her career to advancing functional nutrition, fitness, and healthy aging. She brings nearly four decades of experience to this collaboration, along with a strong commitment to science-backed, natural approaches to health.

"At MYOS, we believe in the power of muscle health to transform lives," said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS CORP. "Partnering with JJ Virgin, whose expertise and philosophy so closely align with our mission, marks a major step forward in bringing the benefits of Fortetropin to a wider audience."

The partnership will include co-branded educational content, live events, webinars, social media initiatives, and appearances across JJ Virgin's platform and media channels.

About JJ Virgin

Revolutionary health leader JJ Virgin is a triple-board certified nutrition expert, Fitness Hall of Famer, and a passionate advocate for the healing power of food and exercise. She's on a mission to redefine aging—not as something to endure, but as a stage of life to own with strength, vitality, and purpose.

A 4-time New York Times bestselling author, JJ is known for innovative, breakthrough concepts like "Muscle Changes Everything" and the inspiring shift from "aging gracefully" to Aging Powerfully. Her muscle-first approach challenges outdated weight loss models, helping people build strength, boost metabolism, and take control of their body and destiny.

She's also the founder of the Health Business Growth Collective (formerly Mindshare), the most influential community of health entrepreneurs in the world. Her leadership has helped launch more New York Times bestsellers, PBS specials, and 7-figure brands than any other group in the industry.

A powerful media personality, JJ has co-hosted TLC's Freaky Eaters, served as the nutrition expert for Dr. Phil's Weight Loss Challenges, and appeared on PBS, Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, The TODAY Show, and more. She regularly commands audiences of 10,000+, has shared the stage with icons like Tony Robbins, Seth Godin, and Gary Vaynerchuk, and teaches for Tony Robbins' Life Mastery program.

JJ is also a successful entrepreneur, having built two multimillion-dollar businesses—including a 7-figure personal brand—and is a 3x Inc. 5000 founder and top 10 finalist for the John C. Maxwell Leadership Award.

JJ is the author of The Virgin Diet, The Virgin Diet Cookbook, JJ Virgin's Sugar Impact Diet, JJ Virgin's Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook, and Warrior Mom: 7 Secrets to Bold, Brave Resilience, which chronicles the lessons she learned while fighting for her son's life.

Her popular podcast, Well Beyond 40, has surpassed 22 million downloads, and her social content reaches millions across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc.

With her signature blend of nutrition, fitness, mindset, and business strategy, JJ empowers health leaders and individuals alike to show up stronger, live longer, and lead a new era of health and high performance.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based medical nutrition company that develops products to improve muscle health in people and animals. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been shown to increase muscle growth, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS products include YOLKED®, MYOS MD®, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® (Original & Vet Formula). For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

