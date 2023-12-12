MYOS CORP Announces Significant New Patent for Increasing Mobility and Activity in Dogs

"We're gratified that the US Patent Office continues to recognize the distinctiveness and effectiveness of Fortetropin, granting us robust patent protection." said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. Post this

With this patent now in place, MYOS has an even clearer runway as a wholly-unique, all-natural, clinically proven supplement in the rapidly-growing and increasingly competitive animal health industry.

"MYOS stands out in protecting our innovative products with patents backed by clinically-validated, peer-reviewed studies," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "We're gratified that the US Patent Office continues to recognize the distinctiveness and effectiveness of Fortetropin, granting us robust patent protection."

While numerous pet supplement brands claim an ability to enhance joint health as a way to combat the symptoms of aging, MYOS stands alone as the only company to offer a unique, clinically proven product to address muscle health. With eight published clinical studies and now eight U.S. patents, MYOS continues to build an impressive IP Portfolio that acts as a powerful separator from its competitors.

The global pet supplement market is experiencing rapid growth, reflecting a broader trend in pet care toward health and longevity. This expansion is particularly pronounced in the realm of senior dog care, where a growing number of products are being developed and marketed specifically for aging canines. This segment's growth is fueled by pet owners' increasing willingness to invest in their pets' health, akin to how they care for human family members.

MYOS CORP is a Cedar Knolls, NJ based medical nutrition company that develops products that improve muscle health in people and animals. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS products include MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, MYOS Feline Muscle Formula®, MYOS Equine Muscle Formula®, and YOLKED®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com. If you have any questions please contact [email protected].

