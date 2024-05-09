MYOS CORP Disrupts Advanced Nutrition Market with Launch of Cutting Edge "MYOS MD"

"For several years we've felt very strongly about the potential for Fortetropin to play a big role in the medical nutrition space, and we're very excited to launch MYOS MD at this time," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. Post this

Limiting general muscle loss associated with aging

Limiting muscle loss from use of obesity medications to ensure healthy weight loss

Ensure effective muscle recovery for use pre/post orthopedic surgery

"For several years we've felt very strongly about the potential for Fortetropin to play a big role in the medical nutrition space, and we're very excited to launch MYOS MD at this time," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "Our product is backed by strong clinical science and meets a significant need in the marketplace. The doctors we've spoken to says they are in desperate need of a safe, effective, all-natural product that can assist in reducing muscle loss in their patients. We've gotten tremendous early reception from the medical world, and we're extremely excited about the growth potential of this business."

Age-related muscle loss is the gradual loss of muscle mass and function that occurs with aging. This condition affects approximately millions of adults over the age of 50, and it becomes worse with higher age. Age-related muscle loss can lead to decreased strength, mobility issues, and a higher risk of falls and fractures, significantly impacting an individual's independence and quality of life. It's caused by factors including reduced physical activity, changes in hormone levels, and decreased protein synthesis.

Dr. William Evans, a distinguished scholar at both the University of California-Berkley and Duke University, is an internationally recognized expert in muscle science research. His group's 2020 publication illuminated Fortetropin's potential, demonstrating how this singular proteo-lipid compound resulted in a substantial 18% elevation in the rate muscle protein synthesis in older adults. Notably, this enhancement occurred without any increase in physical activity on the part of the subjects, suggesting that Fortetropin has inherent anabolic properties, even for inactive individuals.

"Fortetropin has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect," Evans said of the results in 2020.

The results of the 2020 study provides implications for the challenge of preserving muscle mass during treatment with new weight loss products, as the adoption of such drugs has skyrocketed across the country. Use of products containing GLP-1 agonists (such as semaglutide) result in weight loss resulting from reduced appetite and decreased food intake. However, like many weight loss products, it can lead to muscle loss.

By combining a muscle health product like Fortetropin with a weight loss product, users should enjoy the weight loss benefits without the same degree of muscle depletion. Although there is currently no direct evidence linking Fortetropin's efficacy in counteracting muscle loss from weight loss products, experts such as Dr. Evans consider it a compelling avenue warranting deeper exploration.

"Stimulation of muscle protein synthesis, which Fortetropin has shown it provides, can have a positive effect of preserving muscle mass and increasing fat loss," said Dr. Evans. "The loss of muscle mass is common when individuals, especially as we age, lose weight rapidly."

Embracing this potential, MYOS envisions a synergistic approach, contemplating the pairing of Fortetropin with weight loss treatments. This could create an optimal balance, allowing individuals to reduce excess weight without compromising their precious lean muscle mass.

"Fortetropin's distinct advantage is its power to boost muscle growth and reduce muscle loss, all in a low calorie offering. It's an ideal choice for those aiming to shed weight without compromising muscle integrity," remarked MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "Metabolism is your body's mechanism of transforming intake into energy. A robust muscle mass increases your metabolic rate. However, when weight and muscle decrease, your metabolism decelerates, hindering your weight loss progress."

In addition to the aforementioned study at Cal Berkeley, there have been several other successful trials of Fortetropin showing its positive effect on muscle health. Clinical trials have shown:

Supplementation with Fortetropin lowered circulating myostatin in young males, favoring a positive net muscle protein balance supporting muscle growth or attenuating muscle loss.

In young men undergoing leg immobilization to create muscle disuse, supplementation with Fortetropin prevented a rise in circulating myostatin which may be important in mitigating disuse-induced atrophy and aiding recovery.

In a study with 100 dogs after TPLO surgery, Fortetropin prevented a rise in serum myostatin and limited the loss of muscle mass.

For more information, please visit www.myosmd.com.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based medical nutrition company that develops products that improve muscle health in people and animals. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

Media Contact

Dante Carnavale, MYOS Corp, 1 973-509-0555, [email protected], www.myoscorp.com

SOURCE MYOS Corp