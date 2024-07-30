MYOS Corp Launches MYOS Muscle Formula PLUS: A Revolutionary All-Natural Supplement offering canines comprehensive muscle and joint health.

Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS, states, "We created MYOS Muscle Formula PLUS to offer a comprehensive, all-natural supplement with simple yet effective ingredients. Our goal was to combine three powerful natural components known for their proven benefits. Post this

Helps Build Muscle

Supports Skin, Joint, and Bone Health

Promotes a Healthy Immune System

Helps Reduce Inflammation

Three all-natural ingredients with no fillers:

Fortetropin® (3g):

Fortetropin® is MYOS's proprietary all-natural nutrition product derived from fertilized egg yolk. Clinically shown to maintain healthy muscle mass and reduce and prevent muscle loss due to aging, injury, or surgery, Fortetropin® enhances protein synthesis, improves mobility, and accelerates recovery without any additives or artificial ingredients.

Green Lipped Mussel (300mg):

A natural source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Green Lipped Mussel reduces inflammation and stiffness while promoting joint health with Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) like chondroitin sulfate.

Egg Shell Membrane (188mg):

Eggshell membrane is rich in collagen, glucosamine, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid, all of which are known to support joint health. These components can help reduce inflammation and discomfort associated with arthritis and other joint conditions, improving mobility and quality of life for dogs.

Why We Created MYOS Muscle Formula PLUS:

Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS, states, "We created MYOS Muscle Formula PLUS to offer a comprehensive, all-natural supplement with simple yet effective ingredients. Our goal was to combine three powerful natural components known for their proven benefits. All our products are grounded in science and nature, providing a simple yet comprehensive solution for muscle and joint health that you can trust. We are confident that MYOS Muscle Formula PLUS will make a significant difference in the well-being of canine patients. They will also love the taste!"

According to Rebecca McIntosh, DVM, cVMA, CFFP states, "We have been very pleased with the results we have seen from our patients that are using MYOS! As a veterinarian, it is important that I can offer products like MYOS that contain all-natural ingredients and are backed by clinical trials and scientific research. We are excited to continue to recommend MYOS in our practice and we are thrilled to try the new MYOS Canine Muscle Formula Plus product! MYOS continues to offer a robust line of products that can benefit many of our patients.

Media Contact

Kris Ohrenick, MYOS Corp, 1 (973) 509-0444, [email protected], www.myoscorp.com

SOURCE MYOS Corp