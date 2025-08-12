MYOS CORP Partners with K9 MEDIC to Advance Muscle Health and Performance for Working K9s

"We're honored to partner with K9 MEDIC, who share our respect for the working dog community," said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS CORP. "With Fortetropin, we aim to help handlers keep their K9 partners at peak muscle health throughout their demanding careers." Post this

For the working K9 community, where physical demands are relentless and recovery is critical, Fortetropin is emerging as a powerful tool to enhance endurance, resilience, and long-term health. Handlers have reported noticeable improvements in their dogs' stamina, recovery times, and muscular strength during high-intensity missions and after strenuous activities.

"At K9 MEDIC®, our mission is to #MakeADifference #ForDogsSake by ensuring working dogs receive the same level of support as their human counterparts," said Joy Brenner, Founder of K9 MEDIC®. "Partnering with MYOS brings a proven, science-backed nutritional solution that complements our mission—helping keep these remarkable dogs safe, mission-ready, and healthy for the long haul."

"We are honored to collaborate with K9 MEDIC, an organization that shares our deep respect for the working dog community," said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS CORP. "Our goal with Fortetropin is to give handlers and their K9 partners a safe, natural, and effective solution to maintain peak muscle health throughout their demanding careers."

About K9 MEDIC®

For over 20 years, K9 MEDIC® has equipped K9 handlers, medics, tactical teams, and veterinary professionals with the skills to prevent and treat injuries and illnesses in working dogs. We've trained hundreds of agencies and thousands of students across the U.S. and around the world—delivering multi-disciplinary expertise, professional educational excellence, and full-scope solutions. Our vision is that every working K9 has access to the same life-saving skills as their human partners, whether through our hands-on courses, online learning, or field-ready medical kits.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP, "The Muscle Health Company," is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced nutritional solutions to support muscle health in both humans and animals. Its flagship ingredient, Fortetropin®, is a patented, all-natural bioactive derived from fertilized egg yolk that has been clinically shown to reduce muscle loss and promote muscle growth.

