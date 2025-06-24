MYOS Corp. Partners with The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) to Advance Muscle Health and Longevity in Pets

"Both MYOS and TVC share a deep commitment to science-backed care and clinical research, which makes this partnership especially meaningful as we work together to advance the standard of care for aging and recovering animals." Post this

"At MYOS, we believe this collaboration opens the door for TVC members to take a truly comprehensive approach to supporting longevity and muscle health in pets," said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS Corp. "Both MYOS and TVC share a deep commitment to science-backed care and clinical research, which makes this partnership especially meaningful as we work together to advance the standard of care for aging and recovering animals."

MYOS's signature ingredient, Fortetropin®, is a proprietary, natural bioactive composition derived fertilized egg yolk that has been shown to support muscle growth, prevent atrophy, and enhance recovery in pets. What sets MYOS apart is its commitment to real-world veterinary data—with research conducted through partnerships with leading university veterinary hospitals and guided by a dedicated Veterinary Advisory Board.

TVC recently announced the partnership to its members, noting that MYOS brings "innovation and clinical relevance straight to your practice." The announcement highlighted the MYOS difference:

Real-world results: Research based on actual clinic patients, not just controlled lab models.

Clinician-first tools: Insights that are practical, impactful, and immediately applicable to everyday veterinary care.

Proven impact: Fortetropin supports muscle health across a wide range of breeds and conditions.

As part of this partnership, TVC members will gain access to educational resources, clinical case studies, and exclusive promotions—ensuring their patients benefit from the latest in veterinary muscle health innovation.

About MYOS Corp.

MYOS Corp. is a research-based animal health company focused on improving muscle health and longevity in companion animals through advanced nutrition. Its flagship product, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula, features Fortetropin, a proprietary ingredient developed to support muscle building and recovery. MYOS collaborates with veterinary professionals, researchers, and academic institutions to deliver clinically relevant results that elevate patient care.

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

Founded by independent veterinary hospitals, TVC is a nationwide cooperative of more than 4,000 veterinary member practices. TVC is committed to helping its members thrive by partnering with vendors that offer high-quality products, competitive pricing, and support that improves patient outcomes and practice performance.

For more information on MYOS Corp. or the TVC partnership, please visit www.myospet.com or contact Andrea Libretti, VP Partnerships & Growth, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kris Ohrenick

VP of Marketing

MYOS Corp.

[email protected]

