MYOS CORP Secures 9th U.S. Patent, "Methods for Alleviating, Inhibiting or Reversing Muscle Disuse Atrophy in Mammals."

MYOS CORP, the sole owner and exclusive provider of FORTETROPIN, proudly announces the issuance of its 9th U.S. patent, further validating the unmatched science and proprietary nature behind its flagship ingredient, FORTETROPIN. With eight prior patents and eight compelling clinical studies, FORTETROPIN continues to set MYOS apart, offering groundbreaking muscle recovery benefits unavailable anywhere else in the world.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Patent No. 12,246,042 B2, further confirming that FORTETROPIN, reduces muscle loss, increases muscle mass, enhances muscle function, and accelerates recovery in dogs after surgery—particularly for orthopedic procedures.

"This is a major milestone for MYOS," said Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS CORP. "Securing our 9th patent is not just a validation of our research—it's a testament to the fact that treatment with FORTETROPIN is a unique, scientifically backed, solution for maintaining muscle health. Veterinarians and pet owners can now have even greater confidence that MYOS Canine Muscle Formula is a truly groundbreaking product in veterinary medicine."

Mannello continued, "By granting this patent, the USPTO acknowledges that the product has demonstrated its ability to enhance canine muscle recovery and function, providing veterinarians and pet owners with confidence in its efficacy."

Why This Patent Matters

Official USPTO Recognition: The patent acknowledges FORTETROPIN'S ability to reduce muscle atrophy of disuse, increase muscle thickness, lower reduction in muscle thickness and/or muscle mass, improve muscle function, increase muscle force generation, reduce inflammation and/or reduce recovery time in canines.

Clinically studied Results: Studies have shown that FORTETROPIN reduces muscle loss, and now, this patent further supports its effectiveness in post-surgical recovery.

A Decade of Innovation: With 9 patents now granted, MYOS continues to lead the way in muscle health research and development, setting the gold standard for muscle recovery solutions.

Stronger, Faster Recovery for Dogs

MYOS Canine Muscle Formula is already used by thousands of veterinarians and pet owners to help dogs recover from surgery, injury, and muscle-wasting conditions. With its ability to increase muscle and improve mobility, MYOS remains at the forefront of veterinary muscle health.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP is a leader in muscle health and wellness, pioneering cutting-edge, science-backed products that support muscle recovery, strength, and mobility in both humans and animals. As the sole owner and exclusive provider of FORTETROPIN, MYOS offers an unmatched, one-of-a-kind ingredient that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Backed by nine patents and eight clinical studies, FORTETROPIN is clinically shown to support muscle health, setting MYOS apart as the definitive innovator in the industry.

