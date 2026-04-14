Myota Appoints Veteran Security Leader Jerry Hoff as Chief Information Security Officer

"Jerry's combination of deep technical expertise and real-world experience in highly complex enterprise environments makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team." -- Jim Walker, CEO of Myota Post this

"Jerry's combination of deep technical expertise and real-world experience in highly complex enterprise environments makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Jim Walker, CEO of Myota. "As we continue to scale, his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our vision of delivering true cyber resiliency without reliance on legacy redundancy models."

Hoff previously founded and led a static application security testing company, which was acquired by WhiteHat Security in 2011. He has since held senior leadership roles at global organizations, including serving as Global Head of Security at Sony Electronics and as Group Senior Security Architect at NTT. Throughout his career, he has been at the forefront of evolving security challenges, particularly in protecting modern, distributed systems.

"Organizations today are expected to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats using security models that were not designed for today's realities," said Hoff. "What drew me to Myota is its fundamentally different approach, one that protects data at its core rather than assuming compromise and relying on recovery. This represents a meaningful shift in how we think about resilience, and I'm excited to help bring this capability to organizations facing these challenges."

Myota's cyberstorage platform departs from traditional perimeter-based and recovery-driven models by securing data directly at the storage layer. Its Shard and Spread™ technology encrypts, fragments, and distributes data across multiple locations at write time. This architecture ensures that individual data fragments are independently meaningless and resistant to reconstruction, while still enabling seamless, real-time access for authorized users.

In addition to his role at Myota, Hoff is the founder and CEO of AppSecTraining Inc, where he focuses on advancing secure software development practices through hands-on, developer-centric training. His work emphasizes embedding security into the software development lifecycle at the code level.

Hoff is also a long-standing contributor to the global security community through his involvement with OWASP. In 2025, he co-founded the OWASP Virtual Chapter to expand global accessibility to security resources and currently leads initiatives aimed at strengthening executive engagement in application security. He holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from Washington University in St. Louis and maintains a CISSP certification from ISC2.

About Myota

Myota is a cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category that works at the storage layer to deliver cyber resiliency without requiring typical data redundancy strategies. The company's patented Shard and Spread™ technology enables total ransomware immunity and facilitates instant rewind while cutting storage infrastructure costs by 50%. Myota accomplishes this by making security intrinsic to the data itself at write time, encrypting each file, sharding the data, and spreading the resulting bits across multiple storage sites. Advanced mathematical techniques make it computationally impossible for attackers to reconstitute the sharded data while at the same time allowing data owners to instantly and completely reconstruct their data even if fragments are lost or unavailable. For more information go to: https://www.myota.io/.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Myota, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.myota.io/

SOURCE Myota