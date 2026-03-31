Myota's ShardWars Challenge Nears 10,000 Breach Attempts with Zero Successful Attacks

"Myota represents a fundamental shift, from recovery to immunity. When data is protected at write time and cannot be reconstructed by unauthorized parties, ransomware and data exfiltration become non-events." -- Jim Walker, CEO of Myota Post this

With this approach, Myota delivers its customers:

Ransomware Immunity: Data confidentiality, integrity, and availability are intrinsic to the data itself, with no reliance on detection, response, or recovery processes.

Instant Rewind: Organizations can recover data to any point in time instantly, without backups, restores, or rehydration.

50% Lower Storage Costs: By eliminating redundant copies and backup infrastructure, Myota reduces both capital and operational expenses.

"While the ShardWars challenge is validation of Myota's technology, by eliminating data risk at the point of creation we achieve what matters most: a zero-loss record for all of our established customers," states Jim Walker, CEO of Myota. "What's more, every rewind attempt in our history has been successful, complete, and instantaneous without the costs associated with typical recovery-reliant strategies."

Myota's architectural approach removes many attack vectors, including encryption key theft, backup compromise, and snapshot manipulation. "Most systems fail somewhere, keys get exposed, backups get hit, or there's a weak link you can chain together," explains Gabriel Gumbs, President and Chief Hacking Officer of Myota. "Here, even if you can get through the perimeter, and put hands on fragments, they're useless on their own. There's no pivot point."

Myota keeps data immutable and available regardless of breach, loss, or outage. These scenarios, whether caused by malicious activity, human error, or system failure, do not trigger recovery workflows or downtime. Instead, Myota enables immediate, complete data restoration as a native function of its architecture.

As infrastructure failures continue to disrupt organizations worldwide, Myota offers a new reality: data that remains secure, available, and instantly recoverable without complexity or unnecessary cost.

"Organizations have been investing heavily in ways to recover from attacks, outages and accidental data loss," Walker added. "Myota represents a fundamental shift, from recovery to immunity. When data is protected at write time and cannot be reconstructed by unauthorized parties, ransomware and data exfiltration become non-events."

The ShardWars Challenge was designed as an open proving ground to demonstrate the effectiveness of Myota's patented Shard and Spread™ technology under real-world adversarial conditions. Participants were invited to attempt to reconstitute encrypted and distributed data fragments, simulating the tactics used in modern ransomware and data exfiltration attacks.

About Myota

Myota is a cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category that works at the storage layer to deliver cyber resiliency without requiring typical data redundancy strategies. The company's patented Shard and Spread™ technology enables total ransomware immunity and facilitates instant rewind while cutting storage infrastructure costs by 50%. Myota accomplishes this by making security intrinsic to the data itself at write time, encrypting each file, sharding the data, and spreading the resulting bits across multiple storage sites. Advanced mathematical techniques make it computationally impossible for attackers to reconstitute the sharded data while at the same time allowing data owners to instantly and completely reconstruct their data even if fragments are lost or unavailable. For more information go to: https://www.myota.io/.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Myota, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.myota.io/

SOURCE Myota