MyOutdoorJoy Launches To Provide Accessible Outdoor Recreation Opportunities in Charlotte, NC

"MyOutdoorJoy is a movement I have created that aims to connect individuals with the great outdoors," said James Smith, CEO of MyOutdoorJoy. Post this

"MyOutdoorJoy is a movement I have created that aims to connect individuals with the great outdoors," said James Smith, CEO of MyOutdoorJoy. "We understand that not everyone has had the chance to fully embrace outdoor recreation, so we're here to change that. Our goal is to provide inclusive and enjoyable outdoor experiences that leave participants feeling empowered and fulfilled."

MyOutdoorJoy offers a diverse range of services tailored to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts:

Educational Classes: From hiking and kayaking to camping and outdoor survival skills, MyOutdoorJoy provides comprehensive classes led by experienced instructors, catering to individuals at various skill levels.

Equipment Rentals: To ensure accessibility, MyOutdoorJoy offers rental services for its members for outdoor recreational equipment, allowing participants to try new activities without the burden of purchasing expensive gear at little or no additional cost.

Expert Instructors with Unparalleled Experience: Many of MyOutdoorJoy's instructors are accomplished real-world outdoors men and women. Their resumes include Appalachian Trail hikers, advanced level Scuba divers, and international explorers, and are CPR and/or AED certified.

"At MyOutdoorJoy, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and benefits of nature," added Smith. "We're committed to creating a welcoming environment where individuals can discover their passion for the outdoors and make lasting memories."

MyOutdoorJoy offers memberships to people over 28 years old either on a monthly or yearly basis. Membership is not required for participation in events or classes, but there is a small fee to participate in events if you are not a member. There are many perks to becoming a MyOutdoorJoy member including the ability to bring two adult guests to events or classes at membership rate, discounts on all events, classes and trips, and exclusive, invitation-only travel excursions.

To learn more about MyOutdoorJoy, please visit www.myoutdoorjoy.com, watch our video, or our Instagram and Facebook.

About MyOutdoorJoy:

MyOutdoorJoy is a Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company dedicated to providing unforgettable outdoor experiences while promoting environmental stewardship and conservation efforts. Through guided adventures, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives, MyOutdoorJoy seeks to inspire individuals to connect with nature responsibly.

MEDIA CONTACT:

PIVOT PR

Lexi Keegan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 215-301-1181

SOURCE MyOutdoorJoy