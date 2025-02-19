MyPerfectResume Identifies 15 High-Paying, Low-Stress Remote Jobs for 2025

Career site analyzes BLS data to highlight lucrative, flexible remote opportunities.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The demand for low-stress remote jobs is rising as professionals seek careers that offer financial stability, flexibility and work-life balance. This shift is further fueled by growing resistance to return-to-office (RTO) mandates, as recent data from MyPerfectResume®'s Remote Work Divide report reveals that 51% of employees would quit immediately if faced with a non-negotiable RTO policy, while another 40% would actively search for a remote job.

To help job seekers navigate this shift, MyPerfectResume, a leading resource for resume and career advice, analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data to identify 15 High-Paying, Low-Stress Remote Jobs to Apply for in 2025. These roles offer competitive salaries, minimal workplace stress and the ability to work from anywhere while maintaining a manageable workload.

How the Jobs Were Identified

Using BLS occupational employment projections for 2021–2031, analysts identified the top-growing, low-stress jobs that can be performed remotely. The selection process included:

Extracting occupations with positive job growth projections.

Filtering for jobs with a median annual salary above the 2022 U.S. median of $46,310 (according to BLS).

(according to BLS). Excluding broad or vague job categories (e.g., "computer occupations, all other").

Calculating a geometric mean of median annual wages and projected employment growth to rank the jobs.

Researchers also analyzed data from BLS's Occupational Outlook Handbook and O*NET's Stress Tolerance Page to refine the list further. The final 15 occupations met the following criteria:

A stress tolerance rating of 60 or below (according to O*NET).

A median annual salary of $48,060 or higher.

or higher. Verification that the job can be performed remotely based on industry standards and job descriptions.

The top 10 jobs that meet these criteria are listed below, with the complete list of 15 available in the full report. Each job title includes median salary, stress levels and projected employment change.

Top High-Paying, Low-Stress Remote Jobs in 2025

1. Astronomer

Median annual salary: $149,530

Stress rating: 59

Job growth (2023–2033): 7%

Astronomers conduct research, analyze celestial data, and collaborate with teams worldwide—tasks that can be done remotely with access to computational tools and satellite data.

2. Bioinformatics Scientist

Median annual salary: $145,080

Stress rating: 56

Job growth (2023–2033): 26%

These scientists analyze biological data using software and algorithms, playing a crucial role in healthcare and genetic research. Their work is highly data-driven, making it ideal for remote environments.

3. Actuary

Median annual salary: $120,000

Stress rating: 57

Job growth (2023–2033): 22%

Actuaries assess financial risk using mathematical models and data analysis. The work is structured and predictable and can be performed remotely for insurance and financial firms.

4. Environmental Economist

Median annual salary: $115,730

Stress rating: 52

Job growth (2023–2033): 5%

These economists analyze the financial impact of environmental policies and advise businesses, nonprofits, and governments—work that involves research, data modeling, and remote collaboration.

5. Mathematician

Median annual salary: $104,860

Stress rating: 56

Job growth (2023–2033): 11%

Mathematicians apply mathematical theories to solve problems in business, science, and technology. The role often involves independent research and problem-solving, making it well-suited for remote work.

6. Computer Systems Analyst

Median annual salary: $103,800

Stress rating: 60

Job growth (2023–2033): 11%

These professionals evaluate and improve an organization's IT systems, requiring minimal in-person interaction and allowing for fully remote work.

7. Remote Sensing Scientist & Technologist

Median annual salary: $92,580

Stress rating: 59

Job growth (2023–2033): 5%

Remote sensing scientists analyze data from satellites and drones to inform agricultural, climate science and urban planning decisions. Their work is project-based with flexible schedules.

8. Geographer

Median annual salary: $90,880

Stress rating: 60

Job growth (2023–2033): 3%

Geographers specializing in GIS (Geographic Information Systems) or cartography can perform data analysis and mapping tasks remotely using specialized software.

9. Transportation Planner

Median annual salary: $81,800

Stress rating: 60

Job growth (2023–2033): 4%

These professionals design and analyze transportation systems, working primarily on long-term projects with flexible deadlines.

10. Industrial Ecologist

Median annual salary: $78,980

Stress rating: 53

Job growth (2023–2033): 7%

Industrial ecologists focus on sustainability and resource management, performing research and data analysis that can be done remotely.

The Future of Remote Work and Low-Stress Careers

The modern workforce increasingly prioritizes flexibility, job satisfaction, and well-being. "High salaries no longer mean high stress," says Toni Frana, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "Workers want careers that offer financial security and work-life balance. This research highlights roles that provide both—allowing professionals to earn well without sacrificing their well-being."

Methodology

To determine the top 15 high-paying, low-stress remote jobs for 2025, MyPerfectResume conducted a structured analysis of labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and job stress ratings from O*NET. The methodology involved a multi-step approach to identify remote-friendly roles that offer financial stability and minimal workplace stress.

1: Identifying Growth-Oriented, High-Paying Occupations

Researchers first examined BLS occupational employment projections for 2021–2031 to identify professions with positive job growth. The analysis then applied the following selection criteria:

Salary Threshold: Jobs with a median annual wage of at least $48,060 (above the 2022 U.S. median of $46,310 ).

(above the 2022 U.S. median of ). Job-Specific Titles: Broad or catch-all occupational categories (e.g., "computer occupations, all other") were excluded to ensure clarity.

A geometric mean was calculated using median annual wages and projected job growth to rank the identified jobs, ensuring an objective and balanced ranking of top opportunities.

2: Evaluating Stress Levels

To ensure these positions were truly low-stress, the research team incorporated O*NET's Stress Tolerance ratings, which measure how much pressure or strain a job typically involves. Only occupations with a stress rating of 60 or below were considered.

3: Confirming Remote Viability

To determine whether a role could be performed remotely, each job was evaluated based on:

Industry Standards & Job Descriptions: Reviewing standard workplace settings and responsibilities.

Remote Work Availability: Examining existing remote job postings and employer flexibility trends.

4: Ranking the Final 15 Jobs

The final list was ranked based on median annual salary, with additional consideration for job stability and stress levels.

The result is a data-driven ranking of 15 high-paying, low-stress remote jobs for professionals seeking career flexibility and financial security in 2025.

