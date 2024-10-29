MyPerfectResume Report Finds 64% of HR Managers Embrace AI, but Ethical Concerns Remain

Survey Finds 60% of HR Pros Say AI Improves Recruitment, but 15% Believe it Harms Candidate Quality

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, polled 500 HR managers to understand how AI has reshaped the HR industry and explore its prevalence, influence on recruitment and ethical considerations.

According to MyPerfectResume's AI in HR: Recruitment, Ethical Challenges and the Future of Work Report, 64% of HR managers use AI to complete tasks such as writing job descriptions and job ads, conducting recruiting tasks, candidate screenings and automating resume analysis. However, despite this widespread use, ethical concerns such as data privacy and bias persist, with one-fourth of HR practitioners (26%) opting not to incorporate AI into their operations. Additionally, 10% of respondents reported that their company prohibits using AI altogether.

AI Use by HR

HR departments are leveraging AI across various aspects of their operations, including:

Writing job descriptions, postings, or ads (59%)

HR analytics and reporting (44%)

Recruitment and candidate screening (40%)

Resume screening and analysis (39%)

Employee engagement and satisfaction surveys (39%)

Employee onboarding and orientation (37%)

Interview scheduling (37%)

Help desk responses (34%)

Performance management and feedback (33%)

Responses to employee queries (29%)

Of the HR professionals that utilize AI for resume screening and analysis, the frequency of use is as follows:

27% rely on AI moderately (50-75% of the time)

23% use AI very frequently (more than 75% of the time)

18% employ AI occasionally (25-50% of the time)

14% utilize AI rarely (less than 25% of the time)

18% of HR professionals do not use AI at all

"While AI has the potential to transform the HR landscape by automating repetitive tasks and improving candidate experiences, HR professionals must recognize that its effectiveness depends on thoughtful implementation," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "AI can be a powerful tool, but HR practitioners need to be deliberate about how and when they use it to avoid over-reliance on technology. By reducing administrative burdens, AI allows HR teams to focus on tasks requiring human insight and judgment, where their expertise is truly irreplaceable."

Ethical Views of AI in HR

The rapid advancement of AI in human resources is transforming HR processes and job search activities, making it essential to address the ethical implications of AI use.

The survey revealed the top ethical concerns of HR managers, which include:

Data privacy and security issues (23%)

Bias in AI-driven decision-making (17%)

Fairness and equity in AI-driven HR processes (15%)

Ethical implications of AI in performance evaluation (11%)

The use of employee data in AI applications (10%)

Lack of transparency in AI algorithms (10%)

Additionally, 64% of HR professionals agree that organizations should disclose their use of AI to employees and candidates, underscoring the importance of transparency as a critical ethical consideration in AI applications. Of those surveyed, only 21% disagree that HR managers should disclose the use of AI, and 15% are indifferent.

HR Professionals' Views on AI Use by Job Candidates

Most (58%) HR professionals say they are comfortable with candidates using AI tools to create their application materials. However, 42% view the use of AI by candidates as unethical, indicating that while AI is widely accepted, some reservations remain.

AI's Impact on Recruitment

AI is adopted by HR professionals to streamline and enhance various aspects of talent acquisition and recruitment, reducing the time-to-hire, and minimizing the resources spent on manual recruitment tasks. Thus, 60% of HR professionals report that AI has either improved (35%) or significantly improved (25%) the overall quality of the recruitment process.

However, 15% of HR professionals believe AI has harmed candidate quality and 25% of HR managers are neutral and believe AI does not impact the recruitment process.

"AI is taking off as a popular tool within the HR industry, but 40% of respondents feel AI does not have a noticeable impact on recruiting or hurts hiring talent. As with any new technology, we should carefully measure the risks and benefits, taking a careful approach in its practice," said Escalera. "The key will be to navigate these advancements, focusing on ethical considerations and the quality of recruitment outcomes."

For detailed insights on how AI has impacted the HR industry, access the full survey report at https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/ai-in-hr or contact Elizabeth Buccianti at [email protected].

Methodology

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 500 U.S.-based HR managers and professionals between March 14-20, 2024. Participants shared their opinions and experiences with AI use during the job search process. They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume is the leading resource for resume advice and expert customer care to help professionals elevate their career with the perfect resume. Created to take the hassle out of resume-writing, the user-friendly program offers professionally crafted templates, expert tips, step-by-step guidance, and valuable career advice to effortlessly create an outstanding resume, CV, and cover letter. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes and has been featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

