MyPerfectResume Survey Finds 1 in 5 Think About Quitting Their Job Daily

Study shows high rates of burnout leading to disruptive behavior: 88% claim burnout, 87% report having an outburst at work in the last 6 months
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, surveyed 1,220 U.S.-based workers in March 2024 to investigate the scope and roots of employee burnout. According to MyPerfectResume's Employee Burnout Survey, one in five workers think about quitting their job on a daily basis. More than half (53%) have had multiple outbursts at work, such as yelling at a colleague, cursing in anger, or storming out of a meeting, during the last six months.
Overall, 88% of workers say that they are currently burned out at work. The top causes of burnout that employees cite are too many meetings, too little autonomy, lack of role clarity, being given responsibilities unrelated to their job, and a toxic work environment.
Burnout Leads to Outbursts
Stressed and overworked, employees are reaching a breaking point and find themselves acting out in the workplace. 87% have had an outburst at work in the last 6 months, with roughly half (53%) reporting that they have had multiple outbursts.
- The most frequently reported kinds of outbursts were yelling at a colleague (28%), leaving work early (28%), threatening to quit one's job (27%), cursing in anger (27%), and storming out of a meeting (26%).
- 9 in 10 employees say they regret having an outburst at work.
"Burnout has serious consequences for an individual's well-being, but the side effects can also negatively impact an entire team if that burnout is resulting in unhealthy outbursts, anger, absenteeism, and more," according to Kellie Hanna, CPRW and career expert at MyPerfectResume. "To prevent burnout, employees should try their best to prioritize self-care, set healthy boundaries at work, and where possible, reduce exposure to their job-related stressors," Hanna concluded.
Signs of Burnout
In addition to outbursts that create a volatile work environment, burnout often leads to other troubling side effects:
- One in five workers report that they think about quitting their job every day. Another 27% think about quitting weekly.
- In total, 47% of workers think about quitting at some point during their workweek. 86% think about quitting their job at some point during the month.
- Ninety percent claim that they have "rage applied" in the last six months, referring to when workers apply to a large volume of jobs, usually out of anger or frustration with their current workplace.
- Half of respondents say they experience dread or similar negative emotions before the start of every work week. Another 32% say they experience this dread a couple times a month.
Burnout's Toll on Health
Burnout impacts employees' both physical and mental health, and can ultimately undermine an employee's overall well-being, as well as their job satisfaction and productivity.
The most common health-related issues attributed to burnout include:
- Increased anxiety/stress – 32%
- Frequent headaches – 30%
- Chronic muscle pain – 25%
- Disturbed sleep – 23%
- Lower immunity, higher risk of catching colds, flu, and other infections – 23%
- Upset stomach and digestion – 22%
- Difficulty concentrating – 21%
- Irritability – 21%
Almost 8 in 10 (77%) surveyed employees believe feelings about their job negatively impact their personal life. In the last six months:
- 1 in 4 say they have experienced depression about their job
- 24% have taken a leave of absence due to stress
- 20% have called in sick because they couldn't face going to work
- 20% felt angry at their co-workers
Seeking Help for Burnout
Burnout and work-related stress are proving to be difficult challenges for employees and the vast majority have had to turn to mental health professionals and/or HR to seek out solutions:
- 74% have talked to a mental health professional about work-related stress.
- 88% have talked to their manager or HR about their burnout.
Reducing Burnout
Participants who are experiencing burnout believe that earning more money (27%), having more role clarity (22%), greater flexibility/autonomy at work with one's schedule (21%), and getting a promotion (21%) would reduce their burnout.
Methodology
The findings presented were obtained by surveying 1,220 American respondents on March 5 -6, 2024. They were asked questions about how they felt about their job. These included yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions relating to levels of agreement with a statement, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.
For detailed insights on worker burnout, access the full survey report
About MyPerfectResume
MyPerfectResume is the leading resource for resume advice and expert customer care to help professionals elevate their career with the perfect resume. Created to take the hassle out of resume-writing, the user-friendly program offers professionally crafted templates, expert tips, step-by-step guidance, and valuable career advice to effortlessly create an outstanding resume, CV, and cover letter. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes and has been featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
