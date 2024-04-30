MyPerfectResume Survey Finds 1 in 5 Think About Quitting Their Job Daily

"Burnout has serious consequences for an individual's well-being, but the side effects can also negatively impact an entire team if that burnout is resulting in unhealthy outbursts, anger, absenteeism, and more," according to Kellie Hanna, CPRW and career expert at MyPerfectResume. Post this

Burnout Leads to Outbursts

Stressed and overworked, employees are reaching a breaking point and find themselves acting out in the workplace. 87% have had an outburst at work in the last 6 months, with roughly half (53%) reporting that they have had multiple outbursts.

The most frequently reported kinds of outbursts were yelling at a colleague (28%), leaving work early (28%), threatening to quit one's job (27%), cursing in anger (27%), and storming out of a meeting (26%).

9 in 10 employees say they regret having an outburst at work.

"Burnout has serious consequences for an individual's well-being, but the side effects can also negatively impact an entire team if that burnout is resulting in unhealthy outbursts, anger, absenteeism, and more," according to Kellie Hanna, CPRW and career expert at MyPerfectResume. "To prevent burnout, employees should try their best to prioritize self-care, set healthy boundaries at work, and where possible, reduce exposure to their job-related stressors," Hanna concluded.

Signs of Burnout

In addition to outbursts that create a volatile work environment, burnout often leads to other troubling side effects:

One in five workers report that they think about quitting their job every day. Another 27% think about quitting weekly.

In total, 47% of workers think about quitting at some point during their workweek. 86% think about quitting their job at some point during the month.

Ninety percent claim that they have "rage applied" in the last six months, referring to when workers apply to a large volume of jobs, usually out of anger or frustration with their current workplace.

Half of respondents say they experience dread or similar negative emotions before the start of every work week. Another 32% say they experience this dread a couple times a month.

Burnout's Toll on Health

Burnout impacts employees' both physical and mental health, and can ultimately undermine an employee's overall well-being, as well as their job satisfaction and productivity.

The most common health-related issues attributed to burnout include:

Increased anxiety/stress – 32%

Frequent headaches – 30%

Chronic muscle pain – 25%

Disturbed sleep – 23%

Lower immunity, higher risk of catching colds, flu, and other infections – 23%

Upset stomach and digestion – 22%

Difficulty concentrating – 21%

Irritability – 21%

Almost 8 in 10 (77%) surveyed employees believe feelings about their job negatively impact their personal life. In the last six months:

1 in 4 say they have experienced depression about their job

24% have taken a leave of absence due to stress

20% have called in sick because they couldn't face going to work

20% felt angry at their co-workers

Seeking Help for Burnout

Burnout and work-related stress are proving to be difficult challenges for employees and the vast majority have had to turn to mental health professionals and/or HR to seek out solutions:

74% have talked to a mental health professional about work-related stress.

88% have talked to their manager or HR about their burnout.

Reducing Burnout

Participants who are experiencing burnout believe that earning more money (27%), having more role clarity (22%), greater flexibility/autonomy at work with one's schedule (21%), and getting a promotion (21%) would reduce their burnout.

Methodology

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 1,220 American respondents on March 5 -6, 2024. They were asked questions about how they felt about their job. These included yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions relating to levels of agreement with a statement, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

