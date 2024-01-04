MyPerfectResume's 2024 Workplace Trends Survey Finds 85% Are Worried They Will Lose Their Jobs in 2024

"The 2024 workplace landscape promises a dynamic blend of challenges and opportunities. To succeed, workers and employers alike must recognize that adaptability is the name of the game," said Kellie Hanna, Career Expert at MyPerfectResume. Post this

8 in 10 respondents (78%) expect a recession in the US in 2024.

69% believe that competition for jobs will increase in 2024.

Nearly half (45%) predict a reduction in remote job openings.

8 in 10 respondents (78%) fear losing their jobs due to the growth of AI in 2024.

62% expect the labor market will be more stressful than in previous years.

40% predict more people will suffer job burnout in 2024.

"The 2024 workplace landscape promises a dynamic blend of challenges and opportunities. To succeed, workers and employers alike must recognize that adaptability is the name of the game while striking a balance between addressing challenges and seizing opportunities will determine the winners," said Kellie Hanna, Career Expert at MyPerfectResume. "Navigating this complex terrain will demand more than just resilience; it will require a high degree of professionalism and a strategic vision," Hanna concluded.

The survey also covered thoughts around the gig economy, RTO, and recruitment trends.

67% think the gig economy will continue to expand in 2024.

Almost 9 in 10 people (87%) believe more companies will introduce return-to-office (RTO) policies in 2024 than in 2023.

72% think there will be a higher demand for specialists in 2024.

61% expect recruitment processes to be longer in 2024.

69% of respondents agree or strongly agree that more people will quit in 2024 if they don't consider their salaries rewarding.

At the same time, 68% say employers must pay more to retain workers in 2024.

For detailed insights on these trends and their implications, access the full survey report at https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/2024-workplace or contact Kathy Gardner, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, at [email protected].

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 1867 American respondents on Oct 18-19, 2023. They were asked questions related to potential 2024 trends. These included yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions relating to levels of agreement with a statement, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume is the leading resource for resume advice and expert customer care to help professionals elevate their career with the perfect resume. Created to take the hassle out of resume-writing, the user-friendly program offers professionally crafted templates, expert tips, step-by-step guidance, and valuable career advice to effortlessly create an outstanding resume, CV, and cover letter. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes and has been featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Kathy Gardner, MyPerfectResume, (203) 253-9531, [email protected], www.myperfectresume.com

SOURCE MyPerfectResume