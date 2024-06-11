MyPerfectResume's Survey Finds 86% of Workers Fear Human Resources

"If workers don't feel comfortable reaching out to HR, those professionals can't be effective in their role, and this can lead to a wide range of problems within the organization," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. Post this

Lack of confidentiality – 37%

Perceived ineffectiveness of HR – 37%

Lack of approachability of HR workers – 37%

Fear of repercussion – 31%

Preference to solve the issue on their own or with a manager's help – 31%

Uncertainty about HR's response – 20%

"If workers don't feel comfortable reaching out to HR, those professionals can't be effective in their role, and this can lead to a wide range of problems within the organization affecting critical aspects like company culture, retention, and employee morale," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "The report findings indicate that there is a substantial amount of HR departments struggling to connect and foster positive relationships with employees, and HR departments need to review their practices and collect feedback from staff to understand how they can better meet employee needs for security, support, and efficiency."

HR's Weak Points

Additional survey results indicate other factors that may influence the reluctance to collaborate with human resources. The top negative perceptions of HR departments include:

71% think that HR tends to be too involved in office politics.

68% believe that HR focuses on procedures rather than people.

67% agree it's hard to get a timely answer from HR.

Moreover, respondents cited personal experiences where HR fell short in addressing reported issues and concerns, leaving workers disappointed.

90% of workers, when reporting an issue to HR, felt that it wasn't adequately addressed, including:

47% who experienced HR not resolving an issue once,

43% of respondents who stated they more than once felt their concerns weren't adequately addressed by HR.

Methodology

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 981 American respondents in March 2024. They were asked questions about how they felt about their job. These included yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions relating to levels of agreement with a statement, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

