MyPlates.com Launches "Fun with Numbers" Premium Reserve Collection

This collection brings together easy to remember numbers in a way that's never been done before on Texas roads Post this

"We're always looking for innovative ways to help Texans express themselves through their license plates," says Steve Farrar, CEO/President at MyPlates.com. "This collection brings together easy to remember numbers and creativity in a way that's never been done before on Texas roads."

Customers participating in this Premium Reserve Event will have access to:

20 exclusive number-themed plate messages

Over 100 different plate backgrounds to choose from

New Embossed design options now available

5-year term ownership of their chosen combination

The Premium Reserve Event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring each plate message remains truly unique to its owner. Each combination can only be owned by one vehicle owner at a time, making these plates highly exclusive.

Texans interested in securing their preferred number-themed plate can visit MyPlates.com to browse the full collection and purchase their plate. With the combination of exclusive messages and extensive background options, drivers can create a truly personalized plate that stands out on Texas roads.

For more information or to browse available plates, visit http://www.MyPlates.com/PremiumReserve.

Media Contact

Steve Farrar, MyPlates, 512-633-7978, [email protected], www.myplates.com/premiumreserve

SOURCE MyPlates