MyPlates.com Launches "Fun with Numbers" Premium Reserve Collection

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyPlates.com, Texas' official custom license plate vendor, is excited to announce its latest Premium Reserve Event, "Fun with Numbers," featuring a creative collection of number-themed license plate messages that combine wit and wordplay.
The new collection showcases 20 unique messages that cleverly incorporate numbers in playful ways. Among the standout offerings are plates like "1 DOS 3" and "1 2 TRES" – both creative takes on counting to three using a mix of English and Spanish. Other standouts include numerical expressions such as "ONE ONE," "5 FIVE," "UNO DOS," and countdown sequences like "3 TWO ONE" and "TEN 9876."
"We're always looking for innovative ways to help Texans express themselves through their license plates," says Steve Farrar, CEO/President at MyPlates.com. "This collection brings together easy to remember numbers and creativity in a way that's never been done before on Texas roads."
Customers participating in this Premium Reserve Event will have access to:
- 20 exclusive number-themed plate messages
- Over 100 different plate backgrounds to choose from
- New Embossed design options now available
- 5-year term ownership of their chosen combination
The Premium Reserve Event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring each plate message remains truly unique to its owner. Each combination can only be owned by one vehicle owner at a time, making these plates highly exclusive.
Texans interested in securing their preferred number-themed plate can visit MyPlates.com to browse the full collection and purchase their plate. With the combination of exclusive messages and extensive background options, drivers can create a truly personalized plate that stands out on Texas roads.
For more information or to browse available plates, visit http://www.MyPlates.com/PremiumReserve.
