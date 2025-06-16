Myriad360 and Cyera Launch AI-powered Data Security Health Assessment on AWS Ahead of AWS re:Inforce

"This collaboration with Cyera allows us to deliver not just visibility, but a clear remediation roadmap that bridges security and business outcomes." -Heather Case-Hall, Technical Author & Data Security Leader at Myriad360 Post this

Seamless integration with AWS environments, providing rapid discovery of sensitive data (including data stored in Amazon S3, RDS, and processing more than 120 file formats)

Automated risk identification

Actionable remediation planning to strengthen data posture without manual triage

Proven Value, Delivered Fast

In a recent deployment, the DSHA solution delivered measurable impact on security posture:

Identifying over 9.3 million sensitive records within hours of deployment

Discovering 357 at-risk data stores, including 63 ghost datastores

Reducing manual triage time and DLP false positives by up to 80%

Uncovering European PII stored outside of GDPR-compliant regions

The DSHA is fully integrated with AWS-native infrastructure and will be showcased at AWS re:Inforce 2025. Together, Myriad360 and Cyera are empowering organizations to move fast—without losing control of their data. For more information on DSHA, visit https://myriad360.com/dsha, or visit Myriad360 in the AWS Marketplace.

Executive Quotes

Heather Case-Hall, Technical Author & Data Security Leader at Myriad360, said,

"Our clients face increasing pressure to reduce risk and prove compliance—especially with emerging AI adoption. This collaboration with Cyera allows us to deliver not just visibility, but a clear remediation roadmap that bridges security and business outcomes."

Troy Gabel, Head of DLP at Cyera added, "Security leaders today need more than just protection—they need clarity and control over their data so they can move fast without taking on unnecessary risk. Cyera's unique strength is context—we don't just show where data lives, but who can access it, how it's being used, and what it means to the business. With Myriad360's DSHA framework, we're turning that vision into action and delivering measurable impact in complex AWS environments—fast."

Tim Donovan, AWS Cloud Success Manager at Myriad360, noted, "Myriad360 is committed to helping customers meet their security and compliance needs with scalable, automated solutions. The Myriad360 DSHA powered by Cyera brings an innovative offering to AWS customers looking to mature their data protection and AI readiness."

Alpesh Shah, VP of Security Strategic Alliance at Myriad360, said, "Myriad360 truly understands the power of the AWS Marketplace and its ability to simplify the procurement of SaaS solutions. With this new marketplace offering in collaboration with Cyera, Myriad360 has expanded its AWS relationship, enabling clients to leverage this unique solution. We encourage customers to take advantage of Myriad360's security engineering expertise."

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global solutions provider and systems integrator delivering agile and innovative technology solutions across cybersecurity, modern infrastructure & networking, cloud, and AI. We empower world-class brands with strategic IT accelerators—leveraging our global consulting capabilities and bringing complex IT visions to life through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit http://www.myriad360.com.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the $24 billion data security market. Its AI-powered platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Raising more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset - data - and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Myriad360, 2018055780, [email protected], www.myriad360.com

SOURCE Myriad360